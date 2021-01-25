ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER

How to save Tokyo

THE GAME OF MY LIFE - Bill Velasco (The Philippine Star) - January 25, 2021 - 12:00am

There is no doubt that Tokyo will have to make compromises to recover as much as it can of potential revenue losses as it pushes on with the Olympic Games. After a dizzying flurry of news reports, first that the quadrennial event would be cancelled, then that it is going full steam ahead, the question is how they will do it. There are many ways to recoup expenditures, with or without live audiences. Here are some suggestions.

Allow in-venue advertising. People will understand if the Olympics set aside their long-standing rule against advertising collaterals in the venues. This has been one thing setting the Olympics apart from all other sporting competitions. Given the circumstances and the raw courage of the Japanese organizers to move forward, the International Olympic Committee can make an exception just this once. The historic additional advertising can be sold at a premium, since it is more valuable. (One example of exceptions by the IOC  is allowing athletes from war-torn countries to compete stateless under the Olympic banner.)

Virtual ticket sales. More than ever, sports fans don’t just want to see the games, they want to be seen at them. The NBA set the bar during their Florida bubble, with audience members on screens where the regular stands usually are. Before that, football teams in Europe experimented by asking fans to pay to have cardboard cutouts of themselves in the stadiums’ seats. For events like basketball, games have been played in three sessions each day (8 a.m. to 12 noon, 2 to 6 p.m., 8 p.m. to midnight), so ticket sales are tripled. With all the events, revenue loss would be minimal.

Localize the athletes. Since collecting everyone in one locale like the athletes’ village is risky, why not distribute the athletes among hotels nearest their venues? This bubble-type set-up will minimize contact with other people. Most athletes usually leave once their events are over. Their rooms - once disinfected - may be then rented out to spectators, ticket holders of other events, or media.

Mail the merchandise. Since the great bulk of merchandise is usually sold at individual venues or shops in the host city, you would have to be physically present to own memorabilia. Why not structure your own online stores to send out the souvenirs, instead? To make them more appealing, Tokyo can rally people around the Games and create a tagline calling for unity. People around the world can get behind such a message. In the past year, the whole world has gotten used to having things delivered, anyway.

Waivers, waivers. When corporations hold team-building events, employees can choose to participate or not. Those who do sign waivers to absolve the company and organizers in case there are injuries or the like. This can be applied to the Olympics, since there is a known risk in attending. This step will provide some measure of protection to the organizers.

TOKYO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No shoo-ins among PBA players in Gilas bubble
No shoo-ins among PBA players in Gilas bubble
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
This comes after a successful outing from an all-cadet squad in the Bahrain bubble last November, where Gilas, led by collegiate...
Sports
fbfb
Jazz win eight in a row; Nuggets beat Suns in OT anew
Jazz win eight in a row; Nuggets beat Suns in OT anew
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
A 14-0 start to the game propelled the Jazz to the lopsided win against Golden State to improve to 12-4.
Sports
fbfb
Gilas prepares for Ratliffe-led Koreans
Gilas prepares for Ratliffe-led Koreans
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is moving forward in its bid to hold fort in next month’s FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers...
Sports
fbfb
San Miguel's Fajardo can 'definitely' return next season, says Austria
San Miguel's Fajardo can 'definitely' return next season, says Austria
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Per San Miguel head coach Leo Austria, orthopedic surgeon Dr. George Canlas is optimistic that the six-time PBA MVP will be...
Sports
fbfb
4th MPBL season tips off June 12
4th MPBL season tips off June 12
By Roy Luarca | 9 hours ago
Sen. Manny Pacquiao, the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League CEO and founder, gave this assurance Saturday in a zoom meeting...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
It’s a go! Kotami confirms Tokyo Olympics
By Joaquin Henson | January 25, 2021 - 12:00am
Confirmation that the Olympics will push through this year came from no less than Tokyo 2020 Sports Director Mikako Kotani during the Philippine Olympians Association General Assembly online meeting and elections...
Sports
fbfb
How to save Tokyo
By Bill Velasco | January 25, 2021 - 12:00am
There is no doubt that Tokyo will have to make compromises to recover as much as it can of potential revenue losses as it pushes on with the Olympic Games.
Sports
fbfb
Adiwang hopes latest win will be a catalyst for Pinoy fighters in ONE Championship
Adiwang hopes latest win will be a catalyst for Pinoy fighters in ONE Championship
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Bouncing back from numerous challenges in 2020, including a tough loss at the hands of Hiroba Minowa and the unfortunate loss...
Sports
fbfb
Suzara set to lead Philippine volleyball
Suzara set to lead Philippine volleyball
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
There were reports the polls will just be a formality and Suzara, who represented Alliance of Philippine Volleyball Associations,...
Sports
fbfb
Nets bounce back at expense of Heat, Sixers continue hot streak
Nets bounce back at expense of Heat, Sixers continue hot streak
By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
Fresh from back-to-back losses against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Nets booked their first win with the trio of Kevin Durant,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with