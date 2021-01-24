ESPORT
Jazz win eight in a row; Nuggets beat Suns in OT anew
Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz smiles during the game against the Golden State Warriors on January 23, 2021 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
MELISSA MAJCHRZAK / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 24, 2021 - 2:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Utah Jazz have now won eight games in a row following a 127-108 beatdown of the Golden State Warriors on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

A 14-0 start to the game propelled the Jazz to the lopsided win against Golden State to improve to 12-4.

Go-to scorer Donovan Mitchell led the way anew with 23 points, while four others also finished in double-digit scoring.

Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson tallied 14 points off the bench in the blowout win.

Utah's win soured an otherwise historic game for Steph Curry, who moved past Reggie Miller in the NBA's All-time list of 3-pointers made.

Curry paced the Warriors in the losing effort with 24 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets emerged victorious in overtime for the second time in a row against the Phoenix Suns, 120-112.

In double overtime, the Nuggets once again outlasted a Phoenix side, which missed the services of star Devin Booker.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray tallied 29 and 26 points, respectively, to pace Denver.

Jae Crowder and Chris Paul, meanwhile, led the Suns in the valiant effort with 21 points each.

In the other games, the Los Angeles Lakers made easy work of the Chicago Bulls, 101-90.

Anthony Davis had a 37-point explosion for the Lakers to propel them to the win. LeBron James had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

For their part, the Houston Rockets shocked Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, 133-108.

Eric Gordon posted 33 points, while DeMarcus Cousins chipped in 28 points and 17 rebounds to tow Houston to the win and a 6-9 record.

