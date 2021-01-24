San Miguel's Fajardo can 'definitely' return next season, says Austria

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo is nearing his comeback after a long layoff due to an injury.

Per San Miguel head coach Leo Austria, orthopedic surgeon Dr. George Canlas is optimistic that the six-time PBA MVP will be back in time for the league's 46th season later this year.

"He told me definitely, he (Fajardo) could return in the next season," Austria said during a recent episode of the Tiebreaker Vods' Coaches Unfiltered.

"Maganda ang result ng kanyang healing process and it's a matter of time to strengthen those muscles supporting his legs," he continued.

Fajardo has been sidelined since February 2020 after a fractured tibia in his right leg.

The San Miguel big man was unable to play for the Beermen all year, where he saw his team unable to defend their All-Filipino Conference title in the PBA bubble last year.

But with about a year already of rehabilitation, the "Kraken" is almost ready to make his comeback.

"Since the bubble, up to now, he continues to do his schedule... He's back here in Manila to start his rehabilitation again," said Austria.

The PBA's 46th season is scheduled to begin by April.