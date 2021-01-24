ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
San Miguel's Fajardo can 'definitely' return next season, says Austria
June Mar Fajardo
Jun Mendoza

San Miguel's Fajardo can 'definitely' return next season, says Austria

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 24, 2021 - 10:20am

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo is nearing his comeback after a long layoff due to an injury.

Per San Miguel head coach Leo Austria, orthopedic surgeon Dr. George Canlas is optimistic that the six-time PBA MVP will be back in time for the league's 46th season later this year.

"He told me definitely, he (Fajardo) could return in the next season," Austria said during a recent episode of the Tiebreaker Vods' Coaches Unfiltered.

"Maganda ang result ng kanyang healing process and it's a matter of time to strengthen those muscles supporting his legs," he continued.

Fajardo has been sidelined since February 2020 after a fractured tibia in his right leg.

The San Miguel big man was unable to play for the Beermen all year, where he saw his team unable to defend their All-Filipino Conference title in the PBA bubble last year.

But with about a year already of rehabilitation, the "Kraken" is almost ready to make his comeback.

"Since the bubble, up to now, he continues to do his schedule... He's back here in Manila to start his rehabilitation again," said Austria.

The PBA's 46th season is scheduled to begin by April.

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Durant sits out, Cavs whip Nets
January 24, 2021 - 12:00am
Collin Sexton carried the Cleveland Cavaliers to their second straight win over Brooklyn on Friday, scoring 25 points and dishing out nine assists in a 125-113 win just two nights after posting a career high of 42...
Sports
fbfb
William Navarro declares for PBA Draft, foregoes final year with Ateneo
William Navarro declares for PBA Draft, foregoes final year with Ateneo
By Rick Olivares | 22 hours ago
Navarro has a semester left before he graduates this May and he promised his parents, Randy and Mariel, that he would get...
Sports
fbfb
Alex Eala overpowers Hong Kong semis foe, headed into first pro finals berth
Alex Eala overpowers Hong Kong semis foe, headed into first pro finals berth
By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Buoyed by three straight victories in the earlier rounds, the 15-year-old wunderkind sustained her fine form with a dominant...
Sports
fbfb
Class of his own
By Joaquin M. Henson | January 24, 2021 - 12:00am
Of all the Filipino world boxing champions, Luisito Espinosa had the classic fighter’s physique.
Sports
fbfb
Grandelius marches on
By Edgar De Castro | January 24, 2021 - 12:00am
Sweden’s Nil Grandelius drew with American Fabiano Caruana, and finished with four points to remain a half-point ahead after the sixth round of the Tata Steel Masters Festival at Wijk aan Zee in the Nethe...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Home run king passes away at 86
January 24, 2021 - 12:00am
Long-time Major League Baseball home run king Hank Aaron was remembered for his character and dignity as well as his sporting achievements following his death Friday at age 86.
Sports
fbfb
Soyud's Gilas call-up a testament to his hard work, says NLEX coach Guiao
Soyud's Gilas call-up a testament to his hard work, says NLEX coach Guiao
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
A witness to his growth from a mere practice player for NLEX to an integral part of their roster, the former national team...
Sports
fbfb
IOC: Reports of Olympic cancellation 'categorically untrue'
IOC: Reports of Olympic cancellation 'categorically untrue'
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
This despite a recent surge in COVID-19 cases that has spurred Japan to close its borders to non-resident foreigners and declare...
Sports
fbfb
Tanduay Rum gets Milwaukee Bucks treatment in Wisconsin
Tanduay Rum gets Milwaukee Bucks treatment in Wisconsin
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Tanduay will begin distributing its products throughout Fiserv Forum, the Bucks' arena, the surrounding Deer District, and...
Sports
fbfb
Baseball mourns death of long-time homer king Aaron
Baseball mourns death of long-time homer king Aaron
1 day ago
Aaron played 23 MLB seasons from 1954 to 1976, starting with the Milwaukee Braves, moving with them to Atlanta in 1966, leaving...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with