IOC: Reports of Olympic cancellation 'categorically untrue'
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 17, 2020 International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach (C), wearing a face mask, waves as he speaks to the media during a visit to the National Stadium, the main venue for the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games postponed until July 2021 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Tokyo.
BEHROUZ MEHRI / POOL / AFP

IOC: Reports of Olympic cancellation 'categorically untrue'

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 23, 2021 - 10:59am

MANILA, Philippines — Days after reports of cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics this year, the International Olympic Committee has reiterated that it will push through.

The Times released a report on Friday stating that the Japanese government had already "privately concluded" that the Olympics should be cancelled amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

READ: Report: Japan government privately concludes Olympics should be cancelled

This was quickly rebutted by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and said that the country was "determined" to hold the Summer Games as planned in July.

READ: Japan PM brushes off cancellation report, 'determined' to hold Olympics

The International Olympic Committee further banished any doubt by releasing the Japanese Government's statement on the issue.

"Some news reports circulating today are claiming that the Government of Japan has privately concluded that the Tokyo Olympics will have to be cancelled because of the coronavirus. This is categorically untrue," said the statement.

"Together with its Japanese partners and friends, the IOC is fully concentrated on and committed to the successful delivery of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 this year," they added.

This despite a recent surge in COVID-19 cases that has spurred Japan to close its borders to non-resident foreigners and declare a state of emergency in major cities, including Tokyo.

Many athletes, including Filipino hopefuls, are already deep in preparation for possible Olympic berths in the Tokyo Games.

The postponed Summer Olympics are set to open on July 23.

