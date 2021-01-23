ESPORT
Adiwang scores 2nd round KO; Capitan dethrones Ramazanov in ONE: Unbreakable
Lito Adiwang (R) knocked out Namiki Kawahara in the second round in ONE: Unbreakable in Singapore, Friday night
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 23, 2021 - 9:20am

MANILA, Philippines — Lito Adiwang bounced back in ONE Championship after scoring a second round knockout over Japanese foe Namiki Kawahara in ONE: Unbreakable in Singapore Friday night.

Adiwang, who is fresh from a loss to Kawahara's compatriot Hiroba Minowa last year, reasserted his status as a contender in the strawweight division.

Adiwang caught Kawahara with a left hook as the Japanese fighter lunged forward around two minutes into the second round to deliver the knockout blow against his opponent.

The 27-year-old notched his third win in four tries with the Singapore promotion.

Adiwang's victory over the Japanese fighter came at a tumultuous time for the Filipino's life after he lost his mother late December.

"This is for you Mama," Adiwang proclaimed after his win.

In the main event of ONE: Unbreakable, Capitan Petchyindee Academy dethroned Alaverdi Ramazanov as the Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion via second round knockout.

