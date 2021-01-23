Adiwang scores 2nd round KO; Capitan dethrones Ramazanov in ONE: Unbreakable

MANILA, Philippines — Lito Adiwang bounced back in ONE Championship after scoring a second round knockout over Japanese foe Namiki Kawahara in ONE: Unbreakable in Singapore Friday night.

Adiwang, who is fresh from a loss to Kawahara's compatriot Hiroba Minowa last year, reasserted his status as a contender in the strawweight division.

Adiwang caught Kawahara with a left hook as the Japanese fighter lunged forward around two minutes into the second round to deliver the knockout blow against his opponent.

Lito Adiwang ???????? does his late mother proud, knocking out Namiki Kawahara in Round 2! #ONEUnbreakable #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship



How to watch ONE: UNBREAKABLE ????https://t.co/C6OrZbPBFK… pic.twitter.com/0pTx6EMDAW — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) January 22, 2021

The 27-year-old notched his third win in four tries with the Singapore promotion.

Adiwang's victory over the Japanese fighter came at a tumultuous time for the Filipino's life after he lost his mother late December.

"This is for you Mama," Adiwang proclaimed after his win.

In the main event of ONE: Unbreakable, Capitan Petchyindee Academy dethroned Alaverdi Ramazanov as the Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion via second round knockout.