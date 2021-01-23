ESPORT
Alex Eala continues hot start, barges into first pro semis
Alex Eala
Rafa Nadal Academy

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 23, 2021 - 9:08am

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala continues to succeed in her first professional tournament of the year after qualifying for the semifinals in the ITF Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar World Tour on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

A day after scoring an emphatic upset over ITF Singles World No. 1 Seone Mendez, the 15-year-old outlasted Carole Monnet in the quarterfinals, 6-7, 7-6, 6-4.

READ: Alex Eala stuns ITF No. 2-ranked foe, enters first quarterfinals in pro career

Eala had to battle with the 19-year-old for a grueling three hours to clinch her first-ever semis stint in the pro circuit.

The Filipina tennister will battle with Sri Lankan Adithya Karunaratne in the semifinals later today.

Eala is currently ranked World No. 3 in the ITF Junior World Rankings and is working her way up the pro circuit.

2020 was a successful year for the 15-year-old which saw her clinch a Grand Slam in the Australian Open Girls' Doubles tournament.

She also clinched a career-best semifinals berth in the French Open Girls' Singles.

