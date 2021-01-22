Team Lakay aims to reclaim ONE Championship belts in 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Baguio-based stable Team Lakay is aiming to regain their world title belts in Singapore-based promotion ONE Championship.

Having held a total of five belts in the promotion, Team Lakay has retained only one of its hardware in Joshua Pacio's ONE strawweight world title.

Now, nearing a decade in ONE Championship, the famed Filipino gym wants to reclaim lost glory.

"Naging roller coaster yung kwento natin dito sa ONE Championship, hanggang yung point na tayo yung nakakuha ng pinakamaraming belt compared sa ibang teams," said Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao.

"Sa atin, gusto natin to be back on track na makuha natin yung mga belts ulit," he continued.

In 2018, Team Lakay had Pacio's strawweight belt, Eduard Folayang's lightweight belt, Geje Eustaquio's flyweight belt, and Kevin Belingon's bantamweight belt.

But in the early goings of 2019, things went south for the Baguio-based fighters.

Pacio was the first to lose his title that year, but was able to regain it later on.

Folayang, Eustaquio and Belingon, however, have not been met with the same success.

Then in 2020, Team Lakay was met with minimal action due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Redemption begins for Team Lakay in the new year with one of its rising stars in strawweight contender Lito Adiwang headed into the ONE Circle tonight.

Adiwang, one of the newer names to come out from the famed stable, will clash with Japan's Namiki Kawahara in ONE: Unbreakable in Singapore this evening.