Zamboanga Family's suffers most as MPBL players join PBA rookie draft

MANILA, Philippines — Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines will be the hardest hit MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) team when the PBA holds its rookie draft on March 14.

Starters Alvin Pasaol and Santi Santillan and reliables Anton Asistio and RJ Argamino have declared themselves available for the annual exercise, further depleting Zamboanga's once loaded roster in the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Laka Season.

The 6-foot-3 Pasaol, ranked no. 2 among the country's 3x3 players and the 6-foot-5 Santillan, rated no. 6, are sure to be picked in the first round, while point guards Asistio and Argamino are also likely to make the pro grade.

Pasaol and Santillan were part of the Zamboanga City-Family's Brand Sardines which topped the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup and later competed in the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Doha Masters.

The burly but speedy Pasaol is also part of the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 team vying in the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament on May 26-30 in Graz, Austria.

Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines also lost Aaron Black, who was adjudged Most Outstanding Rookie in last month's PBA Philippine Cup (All-Filipino), to the Meralco Bolts last year.

Other MPBL notables crossing over to the pro ranks are Mikey Williams of the General Santos Warriors, Joshua Torralba of the Makati Super Crunch, 6-foot-4 Nick Demusis of the Bacoor Strikers and 6-7 Benedict Adamos of the Bacolod Masters Sardines.