Fine Guard virtual half-marathon set next month

MANILA, Philippines – Fine Guard Sport, a company that sells reusable, anti-virus facemasks, is teaming up with the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association in staging their Fine Guard Sport National Half-Marathon Virtual Challenge set February 22-28.

“Those of you know that I’m an old-time supporter of PATAFA because I firmly believe in the Filipino athletes and great talent in the Philippines and that’s the reason we’re supporting this race,” said Fine Guard chief executive officer James Lafferty in an online presser last Thursday.

Not only that, Fine Guard had also lent a helping hand to the members of the national team seeking berths to the Tokyo Olympics and seeing action in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games this year as its official facemask.

“We thank them for always supporting PATAFA and the Filipino athletes,” said PATAFA president Philip Ella Juico.

Registration for the event will be opened from January 25 to February 21 at the philathletics.org.