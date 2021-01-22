ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Ronnie Magsanoc, 1986 UP Maroons to reminisce sole championship run
The 1986 UP Fighting Maroons
UP College of Human Kinetics

Ronnie Magsanoc, 1986 UP Maroons to reminisce sole championship run

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 22, 2021 - 12:12pm

MANILA, Philippines – Members of the first and only senior men’s basketball championship team of the University of the Philippines are set to relive their glory days.

Led by then-UP stars Ronnie Magsanoc, and Eric Altamirano, the Fighting Maroons of 1986 will revisit and talk about their run to the summit of UAAP men's basketball.

The championship basketball team will highlight the UP Men's Basketball Team's web show #TatakUP on January 30.

"After almost 35 years since they brought home the title to Diliman, it's about time that today's Fighting Maroons, supporters, and fans get to meet the heroes of UAAP Season 49 up close and personal," the UP Men's Basketball Team announced on their Instagram.

The show will be hosted by veteran sportscaster Chino Trinidad and broadcasted live on the team's social media assets on the evening of the 30th.

UP has since been closest to a repeat of the 1986 championship run in UAAP Season 81, where they had a cinderella run to the UAAP Finals after a decades-long drought of Final Four appearances.

The Fighting Maroons were then led by Blackwater Elite's Paul Desiderio but ultimately fell to eventual champions Ateneo de Manila University in two games in the Finals.

