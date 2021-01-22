LeBron, Lakers survive Bucks, stay unscathed on the road

MANILA, Philippines — The Los Angeles Lakers remained undefeated on road games after holding off the Milwaukee Bucks, 113-106, as the NBA season continued on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

With the win, the Lakers extended their franchise-best start on the road with an 8-0 record away from home.

LeBron James came through in the clutch with a 3-pointer to push the Lakers’ lead to eight, 111-103, with about a minute left in the game.

The deficit proved too much for the Bucks, with reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo fouling out with 23 seconds left in the game.

James finished with 34 points, including six 3-pointers made, and eight assists.

Meanwhile, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope sank seven triples en route to a 23-point performance.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in the losing effort with 25 points, 12 rebounds and three assists before fouling out of the game.