Iloilo, Negros, Camarines undefeated in PCAP

MANILA, Philippines – The inaugural All-Filipino Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines has been marked by upsets, landslide wins and even internet problems.

In spite of that, some teams are chugging along and trying to pull away from the field.

Powerhouses Iloilo, Negros and Camarines are all 3-0 after three games.

The Iloilo Kisela Knights defeated the Toledo Trojans (16-5) behind Grandmaster Joey Antonio.

Antonio’s teammates include Karl Victor Ochoa, CFM Cherry Ann Meija, National Masters Cesar Mariano, John Michael Silvederio and Fritz Bryan Porras, as well as Dennis Bernas.

The Camarines Soaring Eagles also took down the Cordova Dagami Warriors by a similar score line behind Grandmaster Mark Paragua and Ellan Asuela.

The Negros Kingsmen outlasted the Mindoro Elgin Tamaraws, 13-8, behind FIDE Masters Nelson Mariano III and Randy Segarra, International Master Joel Pimentel, Lady player Rowelyn Joy Acedo, and senior and retired judge FM Rosendo Balinas.

The Elgin Tamaraws were carried by blitz-king David Elorta and untitled expert Sherwin Tiu but their efforts weren’t enough to pull down Negros.

As of press time, the matches between the Lapu Lapu Niki Warriors and the Palawan Queen’s Gambit, and the match between the Iriga Oragons and the Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates are still unresolved.