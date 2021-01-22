ESPORT
Alex Eala stuns ITF No. 2-ranked foe, enters first quarterfinals in pro career
Alex Eala
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 22, 2021 - 9:41am

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala is through to her first-ever quarterfinal appearance in a professional tournament after an upset the women's singles ITF World No. 2 in a Spain tournament.

The 15-year-old Eala took the second round win over top-seed Seone Mendez, 6-4, 6-1, on Thursday to move to quarterfinals of the ITF Rafa Nadal Academy World Tennis Tour.

She earlier beat her Rafa Nadal Academy partner Anna Paradasi in her first professional match of the year.

Eala is off to a 2-0 start to her 2021 season after a productive 2020 where she clinched a career-high World No. 2 ranking in the ITF Junior World Rankings before slipping to No. 3 before the year ended.

The Filipina tennister's campaign last year was highlighted by a Grand Slam win in the Australian Open Girls' Doubles championship.

She also reached the semifinals in the French Open Girls Singles' tourney.

Eala plans to balance high-level junior tournaments and senior tournaments to rack up her points in the pro circuit.

