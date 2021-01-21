ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
PVL tasked to form national volleyball squad, says source
File photo of the Philippine women's volleyball team to a past edition of the Southeast Asian Games.

PVL tasked to form national volleyball squad, says source

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - January 21, 2021 - 4:36pm

MANILA, Philippines – A national women’s volleyball team revamp is looming as the Premier Volleyball League is reportedly being assigned the responsibility of taking charge in the formation of the Philippine squads.

PVL’s appointment will officially come right after the election of officers of the new volleyball association on Monday at the East Ocean Seafood Restaurant in Paranaque.

And the first order of business is to retain the men’s coaching staff under Dante Alinsunurin, who steered his team to a historic silver-medal finish in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, and find a successor to Shaq delos Santos, who fell short in its bronze bid and wound up fourth in the women’s side.

The Beach Volleyball Republic headed by founder Charo Soriano, meanwhile, will handle the national beach volley teams, which pocketed a pair of SEAG bronzes in Subic.

“The PVL and BVR groups will take care of the national teams,” a source told The STAR. “Definitely in the men’s, they will have the same coaching staff but for the women’s, we still have to identify who will be available.

“For sure, the coaches (of women’s team) will be replaced,” the same source added.

And since the PVL will be handling it, there is a chance one of its own like Creamline’s Tai Bundit and Choco Mucho’s Oliver Almadro or both will handle the squad.

“Of course, the group will get the best and most probably the players that can be use not only for this year’s Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam but also for the next two SEAG in 2023 and 2025 and other Asian tournaments. It will be a mixture of young and experienced players,” said the insider.

PVL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Requiem for two ex-imports
By Joaquin M. Henson | January 21, 2021 - 12:00am
Last year, two former PBA imports passed away.
Sports
fbfb
Gilas nucleus shaping up
Gilas nucleus shaping up
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
FIBA World Cup veterans RR Pogoy and Troy Rosario will lead the next batch of PBA players coming on board for Gilas Pili...
Sports
fbfb
Sexton, Cavaliers spoil debut of Brooklyn's Big Three
Sexton, Cavaliers spoil debut of Brooklyn's Big Three
4 hours ago
Collin Sexton scored a game-high 42 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame a James Harden triple-double and spoiled the...
Sports
fbfb
NBA postpones another game, announces 11 new players test positive
NBA postpones another game, announces 11 new players test positive
6 hours ago
Memphis' NBA game at the Portland Trail Blazers scheduled for Wednesday (Thursday,  Manila time) has been postponed with...
Sports
fbfb
NBA G League source: Kai Sotto's Ignite stint now uncertain after Gilas commitment
NBA G League source: Kai Sotto's Ignite stint now uncertain after Gilas commitment
By Alder Almo | 1 hour ago
Kai Sotto’s NBA dream has to wait after answering the call to represent the country in the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qual...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Wesley So among top esports earners in the world
Wesley So among top esports earners in the world
By Luisa Morales | 4 days ago
The Cavite-born Grandmaster, according to betting site Unikrn.com, bagged a total of $246,190 (approximately Php11,830,000)...
Sports
fbfb
Forecast: Video game, esports scene to remain undisputed in 2021
Forecast: Video game, esports scene to remain undisputed in 2021
By Michelle Lojo | 6 days ago
With everyone getting used to staying indoors, practicing social distancing and adhering to strict health and safety measures,...
Sports
fbfb
Gaming yearender: Esports, virtual lifestyle hog the spotlight in pandemic-riddled 2020
Gaming yearender: Esports, virtual lifestyle hog the spotlight in pandemic-riddled 2020
By Michelle Lojo | 21 days ago
With the world stuck at home in reality but with limitless possibilities in the virtual world, here’s how virtual...
Sports
fbfb
Celebrity-studded Philippine team to see action in Wild Rift Pentaboom Challenge
Celebrity-studded Philippine team to see action in Wild Rift Pentaboom Challenge
By Rick Olivares | 42 days ago
Wild Rift is a multi-player online battle arena game developed by American video game developer Riot Games and released this...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine esports squads vie for crown in AOC Masters Valorant tiff
Philippine esports squads vie for crown in AOC Masters Valorant tiff
By Michelle Lojo | 43 days ago
Valorant, a 5v5 shooter game developed by Riot Games, was officially released during the height of the COVID19 global pandemic...
Sports
fbfb
E-Gilas falls to Aussies in FIBA Esports Open
E-Gilas falls to Aussies in FIBA Esports Open
By Michelle Lojo | 66 days ago
E-Gilas failed to defend Conference Crown as they lost to Australia in the FIBA Esports Open II Southeast Asia/Oceania Conference,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with