Riot Games' Valorant to kick off Philippine Pro Gaming League

Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - January 20, 2021 - 2:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Mineski Philippines, in partnership with Globe Telecom, will run the Valorant esports tournament all year long, presented by the Philippine Pro Gaming League (PPGL).

Announced last year, Riots Games partnered with Mineski Philippines and Globe in organizing tournaments for Valorant, Riot Games' First Person Shooter game, as well as in recognizing aspiring esports talent in the country.

To start the year, PPGL will have the the 2021 Valorant Challengers, a national competition that will serve as a qualification path for Filipino gamers to Valorant Masters, where the best of Southeast Asia will compete.

“Mineski and Globe have been extremely valuable partners to us here in Southeast Asia,” said said Chris Tran, Head of Esports for Riot Games Southeast Asia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. “There is a lot of talent to unearth across the region and with the PPGL, we are looking forward to harnessing the next generation of esports stars.”

The 2021 Valorant Challengers Philippines will be divided into three stages, with each stage having three (3) tournaments taking place over six weeks. 

Only two teams from the Philippines will advance to Masters to represent the country against other countries in Southeast Asia. 

Besides the chance to represent the country, a prize pool of PhP 1,500,000 is also up for grabs.

“This is a huge step forward for Philippine esports and an opportunity for Filipino gamers to take to the regional stage. We wish the participants in the 2021 VALORANT Challengers the best of luck and are very much looking forward to what we can continue to accomplish with Riot and Mineski.” said DC Dominguez, Head of Globe Games and Esports.

Besides Valorant, Mineski and Globe will also run tournaments for Riot Games' MOBA game League of Legends: Wild Rift via PPGL in a future date.

“As the largest multi-game esports league in the country, we invite all gamers to find their home in the PPGL.” said Mark Navarro, Mineski Philippines' country manager. “In the years to come, we want to take pride in having one of our homegrown talents win it all in the international scene for VALORANT and League of Legends:Wild Rift.”

Registrations for the 2021 Valorant Challengers opens today, January 20. Registration is free and open to anyone in the country.

All updates for registrations and broadcasts will be found in the official PPGL Facebook page.

