Nuggets, Jazz rout foes
Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz shoots the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans on January 19, 2021 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
MELISSA MAJCHRZAK / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 20, 2021 - 12:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz both posted comfortable wins as the NBA season continued on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

The Nuggets, for their part, improved their record to 7-7 after a convincing 119-101 beatdown of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Nikola Jokic posted a double-double of 27 points and 12 rebounds, to go with six assists.

The big man's all-around game was enough for the Nuggets to survive a dismal five-point outing from starting point guard Jamal Murray, who was greatly limited in the game.

Second-year player Luguentz Dort led the way for the Thunder in the losing effort with 20 points.

Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz took their 10th win of the season after beating Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans, 118-102.

Donovan Mitchell had 28 points, seven boards and four assists to power Utah.

For his part, Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson continued to contribute from the bench with an 18-point performance to go with six rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes of play.

