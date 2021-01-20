ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Philippines' BREN Esports finishes 4th in AOC Masters Valorant tiff
Playvalorant.com

Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - January 20, 2021 - 11:57am

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines' BREN Esports came up short of podium finish in the AOC Masters Valorant Tournament held last month.

Eight teams participated in the tiff with representatives from the Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand after weeks of qualifying rounds and group stages.

The tournament concluded last December 13 with Indonesia's Alter Ego taking the top spot, while BREN Esports settled for fourth.

Valorant is a popular yet relatively new game, and tournaments featuring the game saw an impressive audience turnout amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

With almost six million online views during the final round alone through AOC's social media pages, Valorant has built a massive following.

"The AOC Masters Tournament was a testament to AOC's commitment of raising the standards of competitive gaming through our collection of monitors designed to stand any challenge. We are happy to have defied the limits with the success of the tournament," said Kevin Wu, AOC APMEA General Manager.

