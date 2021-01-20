Lito Adiwang to lean on calculating, technical approach vs Japanese foe

ESPORT
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 20, 2021 - 11:02am

MANILA, Philippines – Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang has been known for his explosiveness every time he steps on the ONE cage.

Having won his first two matches with Singapore-based promotion ONE Championship via stoppage, Adiwang often banks on a high-octane offense.

But since losing against Japan's Hiroba Minowa in 2020, the up-and-coming strawweight contender has learned that it isn't all about strength.

"Before I rely more on my power and be there or go out there and smash. I can show a side na I can play with a technical side also," said Adiwang.

"[Against Minowa], I went there and inubos ko lakas ko sa first round... So parang biggest lesson ko yun kay Minowa. Doon ako nag-adjust and nabigyan ng idea na parang okay, let's play safe and technical to get the win," he continued.

Adiwang's fight against Minowa saw the latter tap out earlier in their match, but it wasn't caught by either the Filipino fighter, or the official.

The Japanese fighter went on to win the match via split decision, after Adiwang lost steam in the later part of the fight and allowed Minowa to dominate.

This time, against Minowa's compatriot Namiki Kawahara in ONE: Unbreakable, Adiwang expects to learn from past mistakes and take a more calculated approach to his fight.

"When it comes to fights kasi, sometimes my emotions overcome me... so I want to show my technical side also [against Kawahara]," he said.

Adiwang is set to clash with the Japanese fighter after only nine days notice of an opponent change in the opening bout of Friday's event.

No matter who the opponent is, Adiwang said he will try his best to open the year on a high note, being the first Filipino fighter to enter the cage in 2021.

"I just want to make sure na manalo ako dito," said Adiwang.

ONE: Unbreakable will kick off on Friday, January 22, in Singapore headlined by the Kickboxing Bantamweight World Championship.

