PVF to now take part in volleyball elections

MANILA, Philippines – The election of the officials who will lead the new volleyball group that is being formed in compliance with the FIVB or International Volleyball Federation directive will have representatives from the Philippine Volleyball Federation participating after all.

A letter signed by vice president Dr. Arnel Hajan was sent to the POC on Tuesday asking to be included in the polls set on Monday at the East Ocean Seafood Restaurant in Paranaque.

He included in the letter Nestor Bello (National Capital Region), Garry Jamili (Visayas) and Yul Benosa (North Luzon).

It was in complete defiance to PVF president Edgardo Cantada's stance last Sunday rejecting calls for his group to join the unification of all volleyball stakeholders in the land.

“It has come to our attention the PVF under Mr. Edgardo Cantada rejected the unification and win-win solution initiated under your leadership for the sport volleyball, a sport we love most,” said Hajan in a letter to Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino.

“We, PVF for Mindanao, Visayas and Luzon and Metro Manila would like to express our sincerest manifestation and support the unification for volleyball and requesting your leadership to consider our voice and participate in the open and transparent general elections.

“We sincerely hope that our voice will be heard for the unity, peace and progress of Philippine volleyball to its greater heights,” he added.

Tolentino said the election is open to all legitimate stakeholders.

“They are all still welcome,” said the Tagaytay Congressman and PhilCycling chief.