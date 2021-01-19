ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
PCAP: Going homegrown with the Cagayan Kings
Upper left: Cagayan Kings Robert Mania, Jeff Tugade and Jake Tumaliuan; lower left: Cagayan Kings owner Joel Butuyan; right: 18-year-old team member Krizza Mae Biggayan.

PCAP: Going homegrown with the Cagayan Kings

Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - January 19, 2021 - 3:49pm

MANILA, Philippines – If it all goes according to plan, the next big export from the Cagayan Valley could be its homegrown chess players.

The Cagayan Kings — Jake Tumaliuan, Jojo Foz, Krizza Mae Biggayan, Lambert Arugay, Emerson Aquio, Robert Mania, Danilo Bartolome Jr., Jefferson Tugade, Judemund Ramirez and John Robert Bumatay — are all homegrown stars and ready to make a case for themselves in the inaugural Professional Chess Association of the Philippines and Philippine sports.

And if their opening day 11-10 win over the Pasig Pirates is any indication, they are off to a good start.

“We decided to go homegrown for several reasons,” bared Cagayan Kings owner Joel Butuyan. “Our participation is an earnest desire to help homegrown players to show their talents and skills from the Cagayan Valley region. Our players here haven’t gotten exposure on a national level so we (the country) is finding out that we can compete.”

Butuyan also emphasized that his team couldn’t get players from outside the region so they decided to rely on local chess players.

“Jake Tumaliuan was really the overwhelming pick among all the (regional) players,” added the team owner. “It is a recognition that he is the best in the province.”

“Jake ekes out a living as a tricycle driver (as is his father),” narrated the team owner of his squad’s Board 1 player who made news after he defeated Grandmaster Darwin Laylo in rapid match play. “He learned chess by watching his father and his friends play. His lifelong dream is to play with chess masters so he is living his dream through the Kings and PCAP.”

“I actually didn’t know the chess personalities in Cagayan because I was working in Manila before the pandemic hit and only flew to Cagayan during weekend to visit my wife and baby who are based here. But because of the pandemic, I decided to stay here in Cagayan and work from here.”

Butuyan linked up with the Cagayan Valley Chess Association and from there, selected the players who would comprise its initial roster. 

The Cagayan Kings return to action this coming Wednesday, January 20, with matches against the Antipolo Cobras and the San Juan Predators.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Perez: How picking out a pair of Jordans from the bin led my friendship with 'His Airness'
Perez: How picking out a pair of Jordans from the bin led my friendship with 'His Airness'
By Pat Perez | 5 hours ago
In this month's "Player Blog," Pat Perez speaks about his passion for Jordan shoes and his relationship with Michael Jor...
Sports
fbfb
Kyrgios slams 'tool' Djokovic as Australian Open tensions run high
Kyrgios slams 'tool' Djokovic as Australian Open tensions run high
5 hours ago
Australia's Nick Kyrgios dismissed world number one Novak Djokovic as a "tool" as a backlash grew against tennis players flown...
Sports
fbfb
Gearing up for FIBA window
By Joaquin M. Henson | January 19, 2021 - 12:00am
The assumption is the games of the FIBA Asia Cup third qualifying window involving eight countries in Groups A and C will take place in the Clark bubble on Feb. 18-22. The pandemic, however, may throw a monkey wrench...
Sports
fbfb
Harden, Durant lead Nets past Bucks
Harden, Durant lead Nets past Bucks
2 hours ago
James Harden scored 34 points, and Kevin Durant's 30 included the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute as the NBA's new-look...
Sports
fbfb
Top PBA rookie Aaron Black lives up to dad Norman's dream
Top PBA rookie Aaron Black lives up to dad Norman's dream
By Roy Luarca | 1 day ago
Living up to Norman Black's aspirations, Aaron showed he too can excel in the PBA like his dad when he claimed Most Outstanding...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
PVF to now take part in volleyball elections
PVF to now take part in volleyball elections
By Joey Villar | 23 minutes ago
The election of the officials who will lead the new volleyball group that is being formed in compliance with the FIVB or International...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-NBA player Jackson says Nets star Irving bought George Floyd's family a house
Ex-NBA player Jackson says Nets star Irving bought George Floyd's family a house
35 minutes ago
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving bought a house for the family of George Floyd, the African American man killed by police...
Sports
fbfb
PSC working on getting approval for SEAG athletes training
PSC working on getting approval for SEAG athletes training
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
In a few months, members of the national team seeing action in the 31st Southeast Asian Games slated November 21 to December...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine karate banking on Fil-Japanese to enter Tokyo Olympics
Philippine karate banking on Fil-Japanese to enter Tokyo Olympics
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Filipino-Japanese karateka Junna Tsukii could be the country’s best bet in the sport to earn a spot in the Tokyo Olympics...
Sports
fbfb
Randle's late heroics lead Knicks over Magic
Randle's late heroics lead Knicks over Magic
6 hours ago
New York's Julius Randle scored seven of his 21 points in the final 93 seconds Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) and the Knicks...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with