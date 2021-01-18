Top PBA rookie Aaron Black lives up to dad Norman's dream

MANILA, Philippines – Nobody knows Aaron Black as a player than his father.

Living up to Norman Black's aspirations, Aaron showed he too can excel in the PBA like his dad when he claimed Most Outstanding Rookie honors in last month's Philippine Cup held at Angeles University Foundation Sports and Cultural Center in Pampanga.

The young Black posted decent averages of 6.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 18 games with the Meralco Bolts being mentored by his father, a two-time PBA best import awardee and 11-time champion coach.

Only 23 years old and standing 6-foot-1, Aaron edged out fellow Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League products Arvin Tolentino of Ginebra and Aris Dionisio of Magnolia, Barkley Ebona (Alaska), and Roosevelt Adams (Terrafirma) as the Bolts barged into the semifinal round of the All-Filipino.

The older Black's decision to pick his son in the second round has paid off as Aaron became the lowest draft pick (18th) in league annals to emerge top rookie, displacing fellow Atenean Larry Fonacier, who was the 14th pick when he won the award in 2005.

It was a big step up for Aaron, who was rated a steady, above-average player in his stints with Batang Gilas and Ateneo de Manila.

Getting the blessing of Norman, Aaron skipped his fifth and last season with the Blue Eagles, who his father steered to five straight UAAP titles from 2008 to 2012, to strut his stuff in the PBA D-League where he blossomed with three triple-double performances for AMA Online Education.

Aaron also tried his mettle in the MPBL where he posted quality numbers with the Quezon City Capitals and then the Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines.

When Aaron thrived in the highly physical MPBL atmosphere, Norman felt his son was ready for the PBA.

And he was proven right.

"It's definitely a great feeling. This will (Most Outstanding Rookie award) push me to work even harder for the next conference," said Aaron during Sunday's PBA 45th Season Special Awards. "Looking forward to what we have in store for Meralco."

For now, Aaron feels satisfied.

"Being drafted in the second round as well as playing for my dad, that's a big thing. You know, hearing all the whispers as I got drafted so I really made it a point six months before we got into the bubble, to do my best, work hard and be ready for the league," Aaron said.

Aaron did not let Norman down.