ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Palawan Queen's Gambit: The lesson of adjusting

Palawan Queen's Gambit: The lesson of adjusting

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - January 18, 2021 - 11:36am

MANILA, Philippines – Palawan Queen’s Gambit coach Susan Neri believes that her team needs to fix their technical side issues in order to fully show what the distaff side can do in the All-Filipino conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines that began last Saturday, January 16.

Palawan fell to Iloilo, 15-6, their debut match.

Despite the loss, the all-female squad made news when Woman International Master Shania Mendoza defeated Grandmaster Joey Antonio, 2-0 in rapid play. 

Chalking up points also in rapid play for Palawan were Cathy Secopito who defeatedKarl Ochoa, 2-0, and homegrown player Marife dela Torre who drew with counterpart Dennis Bernas, 1-1.

“For my assessment,” said Neri who is also the coach of the La Salle Women’s Chess team, “We’ll also focus on improving our technical side issues. Most of our games were lost because of disconnection and internet issues. Although we anticipated them, we tried our best to fix and adjust to our opponents.”

Added Neri, “For my part, it’s really challenging to coach online and I have to adapt to my coaching strategy”

The team huddled online after their initial match to take note on the match.

“What boosts our morale despite our defeat is the quality of wins which we got against strong players in the league like GM Joey Antonio.”

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jalen Green taken 5th, Kai Sotto snubbed anew in NBA mock draft
Jalen Green taken 5th, Kai Sotto snubbed anew in NBA mock draft
By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Green's NBA G League Ignite teammate Jonathan Kuminga came in at third, with the Washington Wizards forecasted to take the...
Sports
fbfb
Wesley So among top esports earners in the world
Wesley So among top esports earners in the world
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The Cavite-born Grandmaster, according to betting site Unikrn.com, bagged a total of $246,190 (approximately Php11,830,000)...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Malaysian freestyle baller wears Filipino heritage with pride
Fil-Malaysian freestyle baller wears Filipino heritage with pride
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Speaking to Philstar.com, Nethanial shared his desire to always keep his Filipino identity in everything he did — even...
Sports
fbfb
Mix of local, Fil-Foreign talents to strengthen Gilas women program
Mix of local, Fil-Foreign talents to strengthen Gilas women program
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Having been in the US since December, Aquino has been busy in keeping connections open to have an abundance of talent both...
Sports
fbfb
Knicks thump Celtics, spoil Kemba Walker's NBA return
Knicks thump Celtics, spoil Kemba Walker's NBA return
2 hours ago
The New York Knicks snapped their five-game NBA losing streak in emphatic style Sunday (Monday, Manila time), holding the...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Bulls overcome Doncic's historic triple-double, down Mavs
Bulls overcome Doncic's historic triple-double, down Mavs
1 hour ago
Lauri Markkanen scored a team-high 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Chicago Bulls overcame a historic triple-double...
Sports
fbfb
Palawan Queen's Gambit: The lesson of adjusting
Palawan Queen's Gambit: The lesson of adjusting
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Palawan Queen’s Gambit coach Susan Neri believes that her team needs to fix their technical side issues in order to...
Sports
fbfb
NBA postpones Monday's virus-hit Sixers at Thunder game
NBA postpones Monday's virus-hit Sixers at Thunder game
2 hours ago
Sunday's (Monday, Manila time) scheduled NBA game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed by...
Sports
fbfb
Six karatekas seek Tokyo slots
By Joaquin Henson | January 18, 2021 - 12:00am
Six kumite specialists, three men and three women, will attempt to represent the Philippines when karate makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo this year but it won’t be an easy mission as they’ll go through...
Sports
fbfb
It has to be done
By Bill Velasco | January 18, 2021 - 12:00am
Bubbles are popping up (pardon the pun) all over the place. The new standard of training and competition has become a painful necessity for each sport to survive and return to the level that it was functioning ...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with