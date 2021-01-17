ESPORT
Commissioner tells pro chessers: 'Make history but be responsible'
PCAP Commissioner Paul Elauria

Commissioner tells pro chessers: 'Make history but be responsible'

Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - January 17, 2021 - 3:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Attorney Paul Elauria, the Commissioner of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, enjoined the 250 players who comprise the country’s first pro chess league to conduct themselves with an air of professionalism and responsibility during simple online opening rites on Opening Day, January 16.

“Being a professional is not a right,” stressed Elauria. “It is merely a privilege. The Republic of the Philippines, through the Games and Amusements Board has determined that based on your skills and talents, you are worthy of being a professional athlete. But professionalism carries with it the responsibility of acting professionally.”

PCAP is comprised of 24 teams from all over the country, with 250 players within its ranks. The league received its professional license from GAB last July 2020. PCAP conducted its inaugural draft a month later, both online and live at the Quezon City Sports center.

“We cannot act without regard to those affected by our deeds,” added the bespectacled commissioner. “People will look up to us as role models, idols, and an inspiration in the field of chess. Always remember that anything we will do from now on will have implications not only on our person, but also the teams, our teammates, and the whole PCAP family.”

Elauria stressed the importance of fair play and integrity at all times during the games. 

“Discipline is a hallmark of true professionalism. Winning feels good, but losing with honor feels so much better.”

