Grizzlies beat Sixers in Morant's return; Pistons add to Heat's woes

MANILA, Philippines — The Memphis Grizzlies took their fourth win in a row in Ja Morant's first game back from injury after outlasting the Philadelphia 76ers, 106-104, as the NBA season continued on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Morant, who had been sidelined since late December due to an ankle sprain, returned with a team-high scoring performance with 17 markers along with six assists.

Six other Grizzlies scored in double digits to aid Memphis in the balanced team victory.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons handed Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat their third loss in a row, 120-100.

A third quarter where the Pistons outscored the Heat, 38-19, helped them pull away for the win.

Jerami Grant and Derrick Rose paced the Pistons on offense with 24 and 23 points, respectively.

In the last game of the day, the Portland Trail Blazers fended off the Atlanta Hawks, 112-106.