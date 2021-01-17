ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Grizzlies beat Sixers in Morant's return; Pistons add to Heat's woes
Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies drives to the basket against the Philadelphia 76ers on January 16, 2021 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.
JOE MURPHY / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Grizzlies beat Sixers in Morant's return; Pistons add to Heat's woes

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 17, 2021 - 1:34pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Memphis Grizzlies took their fourth win in a row in Ja Morant's first game back from injury after outlasting the Philadelphia 76ers, 106-104, as the NBA season continued on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Morant, who had been sidelined since late December due to an ankle sprain, returned with a team-high scoring performance with 17 markers along with six assists.

Six other Grizzlies scored in double digits to aid Memphis in the balanced team victory.

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons handed Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat their third loss in a row, 120-100.

A third quarter where the Pistons outscored the Heat, 38-19, helped them pull away for the win.

Jerami Grant and Derrick Rose paced the Pistons on offense with 24 and 23 points, respectively.

In the last game of the day, the Portland Trail Blazers fended off the Atlanta Hawks, 112-106.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jalen Green taken 5th, Kai Sotto snubbed anew in NBA mock draft
Jalen Green taken 5th, Kai Sotto snubbed anew in NBA mock draft
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Green's NBA G League Ignite teammate Jonathan Kuminga came in at third, with the Washington Wizards forecasted to take the...
Sports
fbfb
'I am forever indebted': James Harden bids farewell to Houston
'I am forever indebted': James Harden bids farewell to Houston
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
After months of mounting frustration and a trade fiasco that caught the whole basketball world's attention, Harden had nothing...
Sports
fbfb
Mix of local, Fil-Foreign talents to strengthen Gilas women program
Mix of local, Fil-Foreign talents to strengthen Gilas women program
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Having been in the US since December, Aquino has been busy in keeping connections open to have an abundance of talent both...
Sports
fbfb
Efren alive and laughing
Efren alive and laughing
By Abac Cordero | 15 hours ago
Filipino billiards icon Efren “Bata” Reyes is getting used to hearing “fake news” on his own pas...
Sports
fbfb
Efren 'Bata' Reyes dismisses misinformation of his 'death'
Efren 'Bata' Reyes dismisses misinformation of his 'death'
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
No less than Reyes' daughter Chelo dispelled the errant information she encountered on social media.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Suzara to lead new Philippine volleyball governing body?
Suzara to lead new Philippine volleyball governing body?
By Joey Villar | 43 minutes ago
Suzara, which represented Alliances of Philippine Volleyball, Inc., was among the volleyball stakeholders herded by POC president...
Sports
fbfb
Commissioner tells pro chessers: 'Make history but be responsible'
Commissioner tells pro chessers: 'Make history but be responsible'
By Rick Olivares | 49 minutes ago
Attorney Paul Elauria, the Commissioner of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, enjoined the 250 players...
Sports
fbfb
Mike Magpayo leads UC Riverside to sweep of California Polytechnic
Mike Magpayo leads UC Riverside to sweep of California Polytechnic
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The Highlanders bounced back from a close 62-67 non-conference loss against the USC Trojans in overtime last Tuesday (Wednesday,...
Sports
fbfb
Manila wins via Armageddon, Palawan scores upsets in pro chess tourney opener
Manila wins via Armageddon, Palawan scores upsets in pro chess tourney opener
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Romps. Close-shaves. Upsets. And the Armageddon penalty shootout to determine a game winner.
Sports
fbfb
Harden posts triple-double in Nets debut; Spurs handle shorthanded Rockets
Harden posts triple-double in Nets debut; Spurs handle shorthanded Rockets
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The former MVP, who reunited with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kevin Durant for the first time, tallied 32 points,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with