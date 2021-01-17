Harden posts triple-double in Nets debut; Spurs handle shorthanded Rockets

MANILA, Philippines — James Harden made sure to give a show in his first game with the Brooklyn Nets, posting a triple-double in their 122-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

The former MVP, who reunited with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kevin Durant for the first time, tallied 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds to immediately make an impact with his new team.

Harden became the first-ever player to drop a 30-point triple-double in a team debut.

Meanwhile, Durant posted a season-high 42 points for the Nets, who are continuing to miss its other star in Kyrie Irving.

Harden's former team, the Houston Rockets, weren't as successful in their outing on Saturday with a 91-103 loss against the San Antonio Spurs.

Sans Houston newcomer John Wall, an undermanned Rockets team fell to a Spurs side led by DeMar DeRozan's 24 points.

Journeyman Christian Wood and guard Mason Jones both tied DeRozan's 24 points for the Rockets but still fell to the San Antonio squad after a lopsided second half of the game.

The Toronto Raptos, for their part, are gaining ground in the season with a two-game win streak after beating the Charlotte Hornets, 116-113.

Five different Raptors finished in double-digit scoring with Norman Powell leading the way with 24 points.