ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Harden posts triple-double in Nets debut; Spurs handle shorthanded Rockets
James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets celebrates during the game against the Orlando Magic on January 16, 2021 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
NATHANIEL S. BUTLER / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Harden posts triple-double in Nets debut; Spurs handle shorthanded Rockets

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 17, 2021 - 11:31am

MANILA, Philippines — James Harden made sure to give a show in his first game with the Brooklyn Nets, posting a triple-double in their 122-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

The former MVP, who reunited with former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kevin Durant for the first time, tallied 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds to immediately make an impact with his new team.

Harden became the first-ever player to drop a 30-point triple-double in a team debut.

Meanwhile, Durant posted a season-high 42 points for the Nets, who are continuing to miss its other star in Kyrie Irving.

Harden's former team, the Houston Rockets, weren't as successful in their outing on Saturday with a 91-103 loss against the San Antonio Spurs.

Sans Houston newcomer John Wall, an undermanned Rockets team fell to a Spurs side led by DeMar DeRozan's 24 points.

Journeyman Christian Wood and guard Mason Jones both tied DeRozan's 24 points for the Rockets but still fell to the San Antonio squad after a lopsided second half of the game.

The Toronto Raptos, for their part, are gaining ground in the season with a two-game win streak after beating the Charlotte Hornets, 116-113.

Five different Raptors finished in double-digit scoring with Norman Powell leading the way with 24 points.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Wesley So among top esports earners in the world
Wesley So among top esports earners in the world
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The Cavite-born Grandmaster, according to betting site Unikrn.com, bagged a total of $246,190 (approximately Php11,830,000)...
Sports
fbfb
Jalen Green taken 5th, Kai Sotto snubbed anew in NBA mock draft
Jalen Green taken 5th, Kai Sotto snubbed anew in NBA mock draft
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Green's NBA G League Ignite teammate Jonathan Kuminga came in at third, with the Washington Wizards forecasted to take the...
Sports
fbfb
'I am forever indebted': James Harden bids farewell to Houston
'I am forever indebted': James Harden bids farewell to Houston
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
After months of mounting frustration and a trade fiasco that caught the whole basketball world's attention, Harden had nothing...
Sports
fbfb
Efren 'Bata' Reyes dismisses misinformation of his 'death'
Efren 'Bata' Reyes dismisses misinformation of his 'death'
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
No less than Reyes' daughter Chelo dispelled the errant information she encountered on social media.
Sports
fbfb
After losing mom, six others to virus, Karl-Anthony Towns positive for COVID-19
After losing mom, six others to virus, Karl-Anthony Towns positive for COVID-19
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The Timberwolves announced earlier that its Friday (Saturday, Manila) game against the Memphis Grizzlies has been postponed...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Gaming yearender: Esports, virtual lifestyle hog the spotlight in pandemic-riddled 2020
Gaming yearender: Esports, virtual lifestyle hog the spotlight in pandemic-riddled 2020
By Michelle Lojo | 17 days ago
With the world stuck at home in reality but with limitless possibilities in the virtual world, here’s how virtual...
Sports
fbfb
E-Gilas promises to learn from tough FIBA Esports Open setback
E-Gilas promises to learn from tough FIBA Esports Open setback
By John Bryan Ulanday | 61 days ago
E-Gilas Pilipinas vowed to come back stronger next tournament after falling short against champion Australia in the Southeast...
Sports
fbfb
Behind the screen: Sexual harassment hounds Philippine esports scene
Behind the screen: Sexual harassment hounds Philippine esports scene
By Michelle Lojo | 109 days ago
The Philippine esports community has been voicing out their support for women gamers, promoting a safe gaming environment...
Sports
fbfb
The rise of gaming & esports in the Philippines
The rise of gaming & esports in the Philippines
Over a year ago
If everyone in the world is of the same height, how do you think the Philippines would fare in basketball?
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with