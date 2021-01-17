ESPORT
Wesley So among top esports earners in the world
Wesley So
Released

Wesley So among top esports earners in the world

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 17, 2021 - 10:06am

MANILA, Philippines -- As if he already didn't have more than enough accolades on his side, Filipino-born chess player Wesley So is now also among the world's top earners in esports.

The Cavite-born Grandmaster, according to betting site Unikrn.com, bagged a total of $246,190 (approximately Php11,830,000) in tournament winnings for 2020 alone, putting him at No. 12 in the list.

So's rival and World chess champion Magnus Carlsen took the top spot with $510,587 (approximately Php24,538,000), while another chess player in Hikaru Nakamura is at No. 7.

The other top-ranked esports earners in the list from the second up to the sixth spot are occupied by Call of Duty players.

So had a busy 2020 season where he regained the US Chess Championships crown as a highlight to a successful year.

So, who now represents the US chess federation, is currently based in Minneapolis, Minnesota and relies heavily on his chess earnings.

