Joshua Munzon officially joins PBA draft

MANILA, Philippines — Potential No. 1 pick Joshua Munzon has formally declared for the 2021 PBA draft.

Posted on the PBA's website on Saturday, Munzon submitted his application for the draft on Friday, bringing up the list of aspirants to 42.

Munzon joined fellow 3x3 players Alvin Pasaol, Santi Santilla and Troy Rike as early applicants in the draft scheduled for March 14.

The 6'4" cager was the No. 1 overall pick in the PBA D-League, selected by AMA Online Education, where he averaged 35 points, 10 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game in the 2019 Aspirants' Cup.

He has also been a regular competitor in the 3x3 circuit, and is part of the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 team which will compete in the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying tournament in Austria this May.

Munzon first rose to prominence in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) where he played a lead role with the Saigon Heat and the Westsports Malaysia Dragons.