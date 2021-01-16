ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Antetokounmpo, Bucks win four straight; Drummond powers Cavs past Knicks
Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 hi-fives Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on January 15, 2021 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
GARY DINEEN / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Antetokounmpo, Bucks win four straight; Drummond powers Cavs past Knicks

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 16, 2021 - 2:15pm

MANILA, Philippines — Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks tallied their fourth straight win after outlasting the Dallas Mavericks, 112-109 as the COVID-hit NBA season continued on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Antetokounmpo led the way with 31 points and nine boards to help the Bucks overcome the Mavs.

Luka Doncic botched a game-tying triple in the last possession of regulation to give the Bucks the win despite a 1-of-10 showing from the free throw line by Antetokounmpo.

Doncic finished with a near triple-double of 28 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds in the losing effort.

Meanwhile, Andre Drummond had a monster game for the Cleveland Cavaliers to propel them to the win over the New York Knicks, 106-103.

Drummond finished with an unbelievable stat line of 33 points, 23 rebounds, two steals and two blocks to help the Cavs improve to a 6-7 slate.

Knicks rookie Immanuel Quickley tallied a career-high 23 points in the loss.

In the other games, the Boston Celtics extended their win streak to five after a lopsided win over the Orlando Magic, 124-97.

Jaylen Brown tallied 21 points and eight dimes as Boston improved to 8-3.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, for his part, posted a career-high 33 points to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a comeback win over the Chicago Bulls in overtime, 127-125.

The Utah Jazz, meanwhile, took their fourth win in a row after beating the Atlanta Hawks, 116-92.

Donovan Mitchell spearhead Utah with 26 points, while Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson had another productive outing from the bench with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

The Los Angeles Lakers tallied a win to improve to a league-best 11-3 record after beating the New Orleans Pelicans, 112-95.

LeBron James paced the Lakers offense with a near triple-double of 21 points, eight rebounds, and 11 assists.

For their part, the Los Angeles Clippers also took a win after drubbing the Sacramento Kings, 138-100.

Kawhi Leonard helped the Clippers improve to 9-4 with his 27 points and six assists while Paul George tallied 26 points.

Three other games scheduled today were postponed by the NBA due to health and safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jalen Green taken 5th, Kai Sotto snubbed anew in NBA mock draft
Jalen Green taken 5th, Kai Sotto snubbed anew in NBA mock draft
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Green's NBA G League Ignite teammate Jonathan Kuminga came in at third, with the Washington Wizards forecasted to take the...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto bares increases in height, wingspan
Kai Sotto bares increases in height, wingspan
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
The NBA G League Ignite big man posted new "facts" about him on his Twitter account on Thursday morning.
Sports
fbfb
Young gun Ryan Garcia wants crack at Manny Pacquiao
Young gun Ryan Garcia wants crack at Manny Pacquiao
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The American boxer is coming off a seventh-round technical knockout of Luke Campbell on January 2 to boost his stock.
Sports
fbfb
Saso: Chasing a dream
Saso: Chasing a dream
By Dante Navarro | 3 hours ago
She barely missed the Player of the Year title but emerged as the money leader in a pandemic-disrupted season that led to...
Sports
fbfb
Women's futsal duo looks to put Palawan on sports map
Women's futsal duo looks to put Palawan on sports map
By Rick Olivares | 23 hours ago
In terms of sports, the best known personality to have come from this province is former University of the Philippines Fighting...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Philippine athletics body awaiting go signal for training 'bubble'
Philippine athletics body awaiting go signal for training 'bubble'
By Joey Villar | 29 minutes ago
The Capas bubble was initially set to start Saturday, but PATAFA was forced to move it to next week. This is because the Athletes’...
Sports
fbfb
Joshua Munzon officially joins PBA draft
Joshua Munzon officially joins PBA draft
By Luisa Morales | 46 minutes ago
Munzon joined fellow 3x3 players Alvin Pasaol, Santi Santilla and Troy Rike as early applicants in the draft scheduled for...
Sports
fbfb
GM Ino Sadorra: Chess, a can of spam and 'never say die'
GM Ino Sadorra: Chess, a can of spam and 'never say die'
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The 34-year old Grandmaster moved to the United States in 2009 where he studied at the University of Texas at Dallas where...
Sports
fbfb
Virus-hit Murray doubtful for Aussie
Virus-hit Murray doubtful for Aussie
15 hours ago
Andy Murray’s participation in the Australian Open has been thrown into doubt after it was revealed on Thursday he had...
Sports
fbfb
Two other PSC employees face multiple charges
Two other PSC employees face multiple charges
By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
The Philippine Sports Commission yesterday revealed it has caught two more employees, Michaelle Jones Velarde and Lymuel Seguilla,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with