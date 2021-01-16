'I am forever indebted': James Harden bids farewell to Houston

MANILA, Philippines — All is well in the end for James Harden and the city of Houston after the former's trade from the Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets.

After months of mounting frustration and a trade fiasco that caught the whole basketball world's attention, Harden had nothing but kind words for the city that he represented for nine years.

Taking to his Instagram on Friday (early Saturday in Manila), the former MVP wrote a lengthy farewell to his former franchise.

"What can I write? What words can convey all the ways I feel. Houston you welcomed me with no guarantees," said Harden.

"This organization, this city has given me everything I could ask for and more. Before the scoring titles, long before MVP you believed," he continued.

"For that I am forever indebted,"

Harden is heading to the Brooklyn Nets to join former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in a possible super team in the Eastern Conference.

The former MVP previously made comments that the Houston Rockets were not good enough to compete for a championship.

Not long after that comment was made, Harden was traded in a four-team megadeal.