ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
'I am forever indebted': James Harden bids farewell to Houston
James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers on January 12, 2021 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
CATO CATALDO / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

'I am forever indebted': James Harden bids farewell to Houston

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 16, 2021 - 12:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — All is well in the end for James Harden and the city of Houston after the former's trade from the Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets.

After months of mounting frustration and a trade fiasco that caught the whole basketball world's attention, Harden had nothing but kind words for the city that he represented for nine years.

Taking to his Instagram on Friday (early Saturday in Manila), the former MVP wrote a lengthy farewell to his former franchise.

"What can I write? What words can convey all the ways I feel. Houston you welcomed me with no guarantees," said Harden.

"This organization, this city has given me everything I could ask for and more. Before the scoring titles, long before MVP you believed," he continued.

"For that I am forever indebted,"

Harden is heading to the Brooklyn Nets to join former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in a possible super team in the Eastern Conference.

The former MVP previously made comments that the Houston Rockets were not good enough to compete for a championship.

Not long after that comment was made, Harden was traded in a four-team megadeal.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jalen Green taken 5th, Kai Sotto snubbed anew in NBA mock draft
Jalen Green taken 5th, Kai Sotto snubbed anew in NBA mock draft
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Green's NBA G League Ignite teammate Jonathan Kuminga came in at third, with the Washington Wizards forecasted to take the...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto bares increases in height, wingspan
Kai Sotto bares increases in height, wingspan
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
The NBA G League Ignite big man posted new "facts" about him on his Twitter account on Thursday morning.
Sports
fbfb
Young gun Ryan Garcia wants crack at Manny Pacquiao
Young gun Ryan Garcia wants crack at Manny Pacquiao
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The American boxer is coming off a seventh-round technical knockout of Luke Campbell on January 2 to boost his stock.
Sports
fbfb
Cuarto to fight like Manny
Cuarto to fight like Manny
By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Challenger Rene Mark Cuarto plans to use super WBA welterweight champion Sen. Manny Pacquiao’s fighting style and technique...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Malaysian freestyle baller captivates Pangasinan hometown
Fil-Malaysian freestyle baller captivates Pangasinan hometown
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
With his usual schedule sidelined due to the health crisis, Nethanial has focused his energy on making a difference for his...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Saso: Chasing a dream
Saso: Chasing a dream
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
She barely missed the Player of the Year title but emerged as the money leader in a pandemic-disrupted season that led to...
Sports
fbfb
Virus-hit Murray doubtful for Aussie
Virus-hit Murray doubtful for Aussie
13 hours ago
Andy Murray’s participation in the Australian Open has been thrown into doubt after it was revealed on Thursday he had...
Sports
fbfb
Allianz backs Olympics, Paralympics
January 16, 2021 - 12:00am
Allianz officially began its eight-year worldwide partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Movements on Jan. 1, building on a collaboration with the Paralympic Movement since 2006.
Sports
fbfb
The Olympic race (to vaccinate)
By Bill Velasco | January 16, 2021 - 12:00am
Filipino national athletes have resumed training in earnest, many in preparation for the Olympic qualifiers that will run from March to June all over the world.
Sports
fbfb
Women's futsal duo looks to put Palawan on sports map
Women's futsal duo looks to put Palawan on sports map
By Rick Olivares | 22 hours ago
In terms of sports, the best known personality to have come from this province is former University of the Philippines Fighting...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with