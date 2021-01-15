ESPORT
Alex Cabagnot sees Duke's De Jesus as first Filipina in WNBA
Alex Cabagnot (R) and Vanessa de Jesus
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 15, 2021 - 11:43am

MANILA, Philippines — Nine-time PBA champion Alex Cabagnot believes it's time for a Filipina to be in the WNBA, and he predicts it would be Vanessa de Jesus.

De Jesus is a freshman from Duke University where she currently plays in US NCAA Division I with the Blue Devils. 

And Cabagnot made the bold prediction that the 18-year-old will be the first to make it to the Big League.

"Will be the first pinay in the WNBA," Cabagnot wrote on his Instagram story featuring De Jesus.

Cabagnot himself is familiar with De Jesus' skills with he and his cousin Cris Gopez's firm Fil-Am Nation Select working closely with De Jesus in the US.

De Jesus played four games for the Blue Devils as a freshman before her season was abruptly halted due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In her four games, she posted the norms of 12 points, 3.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds.

She was the starting point guard for the Blue Devils despite being a freshman.

De Jesus is the first Asian to ever play for the women's basketball program in Duke. She is also pegged as one of the top prospects to play for Gilas Pilipinas women's squad.

