Jalen Green taken 5th, Kai Sotto snubbed anew in NBA mock draft

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Jalen Green is projected to be the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft in the latest mock draft of American website Bleacher Report.

Posted on Thursday (Friday, Manila time), Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman pegged Green to head to the Oklahoma City Thunder via the Houston Rockets at No. 5.

Green's NBA G League Ignite teammate Jonathan Kuminga came in at third, with the Washington Wizards forecasted to take the forward.

Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State is currently pegged as the top pick of the year.

Kuminga and Green are the only Ignite players pegged to be drafted in the first round.

Kai Sotto and his other Ignite teammates Daishen Nix, Isaiah Todd and Princepal Singh are not on the list.

Sotto has earlier said that he doesn't mind the mock drafts that don't include him in their lists.

Team Ignite is currently in Walnut Creek, California getting ready for the new NBA G League season set to tip off in February.

They will test their mettle against 17 NBA G League teams to improve and hopefully increase their draft stock as the NBA draft approaches.