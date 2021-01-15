ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
US NCAA-bound Ella Fajardo bares plans to join Gilas women in 3x3 U-18 World Cup
Ella Fajardo (L) with Pat Aquino in New Jersey
Courtesy of Ella Fajardo

US NCAA-bound Ella Fajardo bares plans to join Gilas women in 3x3 U-18 World Cup

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 15, 2021 - 10:03am

MANILA, Philippines — Ella Fajardo is keeping the Gilas Pilipinas women's program close to her heart as the beginning of her US NCAA Division I career nears.

This after Fajardo bared plans to join Gilas' Under-18 3x3 team for the 2021 FIBA 3x3 U-18 World Cup come August this year.

Fajardo met with Gilas women's head coach Pat Aquino on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) during the latter's recruitment trip in the United States and the Fairleigh Dickinson commit told the tactician of her plans.

"I was actually talking to coach Pat today and I told him I'm thinking of going back to the Philippines in July for the World Cup in August," Fajardo told Philstar.com in a message.

"He actually came to New Jersey to personally greet me," she continued.

The World Cup is set to tip off on August 24 in Debrecen, Hajdu-Bihar in Hungary.

Fajardo already represented the Gilas U-18 3x3 squad in the World Cup back in 2019 where they finished in the Top 8.

She was also part of the team that clinched a bronze medal in the FIBA U-18 Asia Cup the same year.

Fajardo is currently playing her final year in high school with Gill St. Bernard before playing for Fairleigh Dickinson once she graduates.

3X3 BASKETBALL GILAS WOMEN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto bares increases in height, wingspan
Kai Sotto bares increases in height, wingspan
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The NBA G League Ignite big man posted new "facts" about him on his Twitter account on Thursday morning.
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Malaysian freestyle baller captivates Pangasinan hometown
Fil-Malaysian freestyle baller captivates Pangasinan hometown
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
With his usual schedule sidelined due to the health crisis, Nethanial has focused his energy on making a difference for his...
Sports
fbfb
Harden finally traded from Houston, heads to Brooklyn in four-team megadeal
Harden finally traded from Houston, heads to Brooklyn in four-team megadeal
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
In a four-team deal that also involves the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers, the former MVP is set to rejoin his former...
Sports
fbfb
Razon keeps Pinoy golf alive
By Joaquin M. Henson | January 15, 2021 - 12:00am
When the pandemic struck last year, Philippine sports took the blow on the chin. Events were suspended.
Sports
fbfb
'Bright and promising' Fil-Am talent pool key for Gilas women's future
'Bright and promising' Fil-Am talent pool key for Gilas women's future
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
The talent is so abundant, Aquino said, that it would prove vital to the program's future — with the organization...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Alex Cabagnot sees Duke's De Jesus as first Filipina in WNBA
Alex Cabagnot sees Duke's De Jesus as first Filipina in WNBA
By Luisa Morales | 15 minutes ago
De Jesus is a freshman from Duke University where she currently plays in US NCAA Division I with the Blue Devils. 
Sports
fbfb
Baseball card sells for record $5.2M
Baseball card sells for record $5.2M
1 hour ago
A 1952 baseball card has sold at auction for $5.2 million, auction house PWCC Marketplace said Thursday (Friday, Manila time),...
Sports
fbfb
US NCAA-bound Ella Fajardo bares plans to join Gilas women in 3x3 U-18 World Cup
US NCAA-bound Ella Fajardo bares plans to join Gilas women in 3x3 U-18 World Cup
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Fajardo met with Gilas women's head coach Pat Aquino on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) during the latter's recruitment trip...
Sports
fbfb
Nets confirm Harden blockbuster trade
Nets confirm Harden blockbuster trade
2 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets confirmed the arrival of James Harden, saying the signing of the disgruntled Houston Rockets star would...
Sports
fbfb
Boxing Tokyo hopefuls start &lsquo;Calam-bubble&rsquo; grind
Boxing Tokyo hopefuls start ‘Calam-bubble’ grind
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
And so it begins.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with