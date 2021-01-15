US NCAA-bound Ella Fajardo bares plans to join Gilas women in 3x3 U-18 World Cup

MANILA, Philippines — Ella Fajardo is keeping the Gilas Pilipinas women's program close to her heart as the beginning of her US NCAA Division I career nears.

This after Fajardo bared plans to join Gilas' Under-18 3x3 team for the 2021 FIBA 3x3 U-18 World Cup come August this year.

Fajardo met with Gilas women's head coach Pat Aquino on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) during the latter's recruitment trip in the United States and the Fairleigh Dickinson commit told the tactician of her plans.

"I was actually talking to coach Pat today and I told him I'm thinking of going back to the Philippines in July for the World Cup in August," Fajardo told Philstar.com in a message.

"He actually came to New Jersey to personally greet me," she continued.

The World Cup is set to tip off on August 24 in Debrecen, Hajdu-Bihar in Hungary.

Fajardo already represented the Gilas U-18 3x3 squad in the World Cup back in 2019 where they finished in the Top 8.

She was also part of the team that clinched a bronze medal in the FIBA U-18 Asia Cup the same year.

Fajardo is currently playing her final year in high school with Gill St. Bernard before playing for Fairleigh Dickinson once she graduates.