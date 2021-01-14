Lillard scores 40 as Trailblazers dump Kings; Clippers overcome Pelicans

MANILA, Philippines — Damian Lillard had a 40-point explosion to lead the Portland Trailblazers past the Sacramento Kings, 132-126, as the NBA season continued on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Lillard, who also had 13 assists, aided the Blazers improve their record to 7-4.

CJ McCollum, meanwhile, finished with a double-double of 28 points and 10 assists. He also had seven boards.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers notched their eighth win of the season after disposing of the New Orleans Pelicans, 111-106.

Combined efforts by Kawhi Leonard (28 points) and Paul George (27 points) were enough to push the Clippers to the win.

This despite them being outscored, 28-35, in the fourth quarter.

In the other game, the Memphis Grizzlies emerged victorious over the Minnesota Timberwolves, 118-107.

Jonas Valanciunas stood out with 24 points and 16 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

A total of three games were postponed today due to health protocols, adding to the league's woes due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.