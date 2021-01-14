ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Lillard scores 40 as Trailblazers dump Kings; Clippers overcome Pelicans
Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers handles the ball during the game against the Sacramento Kings on January 13, 2021 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
ROCKY WIDNER / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Lillard scores 40 as Trailblazers dump Kings; Clippers overcome Pelicans

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 14, 2021 - 1:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — Damian Lillard had a 40-point explosion to lead the Portland Trailblazers past the Sacramento Kings, 132-126, as the NBA season continued on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Lillard, who also had 13 assists, aided the Blazers improve their record to 7-4.

CJ McCollum, meanwhile, finished with a double-double of 28 points and 10 assists. He also had seven boards.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers notched their eighth win of the season after disposing of the New Orleans Pelicans, 111-106.

Combined efforts by Kawhi Leonard (28 points) and Paul George (27 points) were enough to push the Clippers to the win.

This despite them being outscored, 28-35, in the fourth quarter.

In the other game, the Memphis Grizzlies emerged victorious over the Minnesota Timberwolves, 118-107.

Jonas Valanciunas stood out with 24 points and 16 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

A total of three games were postponed today due to health protocols, adding to the league's woes due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto bares increases in height, wingspan
Kai Sotto bares increases in height, wingspan
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The NBA G League Ignite big man posted new "facts" about him on his Twitter account on Thursday morning.
Sports
fbfb
Miko Eala braces for new career chapter with US NCAA tennis stint
Miko Eala braces for new career chapter with US NCAA tennis stint
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Eala, a graduate of the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain, will suit up for Penn State's tennis team in the sport's highest tournament...
Sports
fbfb
Dyip take first crack on draft day
Dyip take first crack on draft day
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
PBA teams may return to the gyms and start holding non-scrimmage practices by Monday pending inspection of their training...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Malaysian freestyle baller captivates Pangasinan hometown
Fil-Malaysian freestyle baller captivates Pangasinan hometown
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
With his usual schedule sidelined due to the health crisis, Nethanial has focused his energy on making a difference for his...
Sports
fbfb
Nets dominate amid Harden trade reports; Lakers remain red-hot on road
Nets dominate amid Harden trade reports; Lakers remain red-hot on road
3 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets limbered up for the expected arrival of James Harden in a blockbuster NBA trade with a 116-109 victory over...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Filipino boxers all set to enter Calamba training &lsquo;bubble&rsquo;
Filipino boxers all set to enter Calamba training ‘bubble’
By Joey Villar | 58 minutes ago
Tokyo hopeful Nesthy Petecio together with 16 other national boxers and coaches enter the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba,...
Sports
fbfb
Lillard scores 40 as Trailblazers dump Kings; Clippers overcome Pelicans
Lillard scores 40 as Trailblazers dump Kings; Clippers overcome Pelicans
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
A total of three games were postponed today due to health protocols, adding to the league's woes due to the novel coronavirus...
Sports
fbfb
Ball control key to Bianca Pagdanganan's LPGA, Olympic bids
Ball control key to Bianca Pagdanganan's LPGA, Olympic bids
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan is focusing on ball control to gain more consistency as she cranks up her preparations not only for the...
Sports
fbfb
Women's futsal: 'Late bloomer' Ivy Tapiz shines
Women's futsal: 'Late bloomer' Ivy Tapiz shines
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Ivy Paster Tapiz’ parents — Alvin and Milda — do believe that academics is important. But they...
Sports
fbfb
AIMAG, Asian Beach Games postponed
By Joey Villar | January 14, 2021 - 12:00am
The Philippines can now focus fully on the Tokyo Olympics in July and the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games in November following the postponement of the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games and Asian Beach Games.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with