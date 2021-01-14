Kai Sotto bares increases in height, wingspan

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine basketball phenom Kai Sotto continues to grow and now stands at a monster 7 feet 3 inches.

The NBA G League Ignite big man posted new "facts" about him on his Twitter account on Thursday morning.

New Facts:

Height 7’3

Wingspan 7’5

Continue to WATCH ME WORK — Kai Sotto (@kzsottolive) January 13, 2021

Apart from the height increase, Sotto also that his wingspan has also extended to 7 feet 5 inches.

The 18-year-old is currently training with Team Ignite in Walnut Creek, California in preparation for the new NBA G League season next month.

While Sotto's increase in height doesn't necessarily mean that he will definitely be drafted in the NBA, it will be a big boost for his stock.

The average height of a center in the NBA is around 6 feet 9 inches.

Sotto is in the middle of a year-long developmental program along with other elite prospects in Team Ignite.

Two-time NBA champion Brian Shaw oversees Sotto's development as head coach of Team Ignite.