Harden finally traded from Houston, heads to Brooklyn in four-team megadeal

MANILA, Philippines — Embattled star James Harden has finally been traded out of Houston after rising frustration with the organization and is heading to the Brooklyn Nets.

In a four-team deal that also involves the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers, the former MVP is set to rejoin his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to form a superteam in Brooklyn.

The trade comes fresh at the heels of Harden's comments on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) that Houston isn't "good enough" to compete for a championship.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarwoski and Ramona Shelburne, the Nets gave the Rockets a package that includes guard Caris LeVert, multiple players, and draft picks for Harden on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

Houston then traded LeVert to the Pacers for Victor Oladipo, sources told ESPN.

Meanwhile, big man Jarrett Allen and forward Taurean Prince, who are part of the package sent off to Houston for Harden, are headed to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the deal.

This in exchange for Cleveland guard Dante Exum. The Rockets maintain Rodions Kurucs from Brooklyn in the deal.

The Rockets also get three unprotected first-round draft picks in the deal, along with pick swaps in 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027.

They also get Cleveland's 2022 first-round pick via the Milwaukee Bucks, while they sent the Pacers a 2023 second-round pick for Oladipo.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, gets a 2024 second-round pick from the Cavaliers.