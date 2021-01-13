ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Filipina batters hope to enter World Top 10 in maiden World Cup stint

Filipina batters hope to enter World Top 10 in maiden World Cup stint

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 13, 2021 - 3:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's baseball team is hoping to start 2021 with a bang when they compete in their first-ever Women's Baseball World Cup in March.

Fresh from a year of inactivity due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the women's team will kick off a stacked schedule with the tournament to be held in Tijuana, Mexico from March 1-9.

Speaking at the online forum of the Philippine Sportswriters Association, Philippine Amateur Baseball Association (PABA) vice president Boy Tingzon bared lofty goals for the women's team where they aim to move up the world rankings.

"This is the best time for us to move up in the standings in the world. We can even break into the top 10," said Tingzon on Tuesday.

The Philippines is currently ranked 15th in the world, while also has an upper hand against World No. 7 Korea, and World No. 10 Hong Kong, who will not be participating in the World Cup.

But the Filipina batters will have stiff competition from powerhouse teams Japan, Chinese-Taipei, Canada, Mexico and the United States.

PABA secretary-general Pepe Munoz added that the country's team will be composed of both baseball and softball players.

"They don't have enough (baseball) experience [yet]," Munoz said of those who are transferring from softball to baseball.

"But if they perform well, we can be a contender," he continued.

Both the women's baseball and softball teams have had their fair share of success in their respective sports.

If the players jumping from softball to baseball can translate their skills to a similar but also different sport, the Philippines can expect a competitive showing in the international tournament.

BASEBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dyip take first crack on draft day
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
PBA teams may return to the gyms and start holding non-scrimmage practices by Monday pending inspection of their training...
Sports
fbfb
NBA reviewing Kyrie Irving party video as star's absence goes on
5 hours ago
A video of Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving was being reviewed by the NBA for COVID-19 safety violations as the playmaker...
Sports
fbfb
Opinion: Should the NBA bring back the 'bubble'?
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
From players sidelined due to positive tests and contact tracing, to a wave of game postponements due to health protocols,...
Sports
fbfb
Familiar faces form new group to run in Philippine volleyball elections
By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
The group of Tats Suzara, Ricky Palou, Tony Boy Liao and Charo Soriano have banded together as a yet-unnamed group in the...
Sports
fbfb
Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang returns to action vs Chinese foe
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The Filipino will face off with Chinese fighter Hexigetu to kick off ONE Championship's first event of the year in ONE: Unbreakable...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Filipina batters hope to enter World Top 10 in maiden World Cup stint
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Fresh from a year of inactivity due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the women's team will kick off a stacked...
Sports
fbfb
Jazz topple Cavs; Warriors fall short vs Pacers
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Donovan Mitchell top-scored for the Jazz with 27 points while Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson continued to make his...
Sports
fbfb
Rockets' Harden after loss to Lakers: Situation can't be fixed
2 hours ago
Houston star James Harden's frustration with the Rockets boiled over Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) after the team's second...
Sports
fbfb
Durant propels Nets past Nuggets; Embiid leads 76ers to OT win
3 hours ago
Kevin Durant poured in 34 points and handed out 13 assists as the Brooklyn Nets rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat the...
Sports
fbfb
Asian martial arts, beach tiffs postponed
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
The Philippines can now focus on this year’s Tokyo Olympics and the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games with the Asian Indoor...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with