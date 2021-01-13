Filipina batters hope to enter World Top 10 in maiden World Cup stint

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's baseball team is hoping to start 2021 with a bang when they compete in their first-ever Women's Baseball World Cup in March.

Fresh from a year of inactivity due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the women's team will kick off a stacked schedule with the tournament to be held in Tijuana, Mexico from March 1-9.

Speaking at the online forum of the Philippine Sportswriters Association, Philippine Amateur Baseball Association (PABA) vice president Boy Tingzon bared lofty goals for the women's team where they aim to move up the world rankings.

"This is the best time for us to move up in the standings in the world. We can even break into the top 10," said Tingzon on Tuesday.

The Philippines is currently ranked 15th in the world, while also has an upper hand against World No. 7 Korea, and World No. 10 Hong Kong, who will not be participating in the World Cup.

But the Filipina batters will have stiff competition from powerhouse teams Japan, Chinese-Taipei, Canada, Mexico and the United States.

PABA secretary-general Pepe Munoz added that the country's team will be composed of both baseball and softball players.

"They don't have enough (baseball) experience [yet]," Munoz said of those who are transferring from softball to baseball.

"But if they perform well, we can be a contender," he continued.

Both the women's baseball and softball teams have had their fair share of success in their respective sports.

If the players jumping from softball to baseball can translate their skills to a similar but also different sport, the Philippines can expect a competitive showing in the international tournament.