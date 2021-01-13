ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Jazz topple Cavs; Warriors fall short vs Pacers
Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz shoots a three point basket drives to the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 12, 2021 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
DAVID LIAM KYLE / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Jazz topple Cavs; Warriors fall short vs Pacers

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 13, 2021 - 2:20pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Utah Jazz improved to 7-4 in the season after thrashing the Cleveland Cavaliers, 117-87, on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Donovan Mitchell top-scored for the Jazz with 27 points while Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson continued to make his case for Sixth Man of the Year with 21 points, eight rebounds, and four assists .

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers denied the Golden State Warriors of a three-game win streak after winning their clash, 104-95.

A late scoring run deep into the fourth quarter led by Myles Turner and Aaron Holiday helped the Pacers pull away from the Warriors after a back-and-forth affair.

Turner had 22 points in 41 minutes of action to lead five Pacers who tallied double-digit scoring.

Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 22 points in the losing effort.

In the other game, the San Antonio Spurs improved to above .500 after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder, 112-102.

Lonnie Walker finished with 24 points, three rebounds and two assists as the Spurs improved to 6-5.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dyip take first crack on draft day
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
PBA teams may return to the gyms and start holding non-scrimmage practices by Monday pending inspection of their training...
Sports
fbfb
NBA reviewing Kyrie Irving party video as star's absence goes on
3 hours ago
A video of Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving was being reviewed by the NBA for COVID-19 safety violations as the playmaker...
Sports
fbfb
Opinion: Should the NBA bring back the 'bubble'?
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
From players sidelined due to positive tests and contact tracing, to a wave of game postponements due to health protocols,...
Sports
fbfb
Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang returns to action vs Chinese foe
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The Filipino will face off with Chinese fighter Hexigetu to kick off ONE Championship's first event of the year in ONE: Unbreakable...
Sports
fbfb
Familiar faces form new group to run in Philippine volleyball elections
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
The group of Tats Suzara, Ricky Palou, Tony Boy Liao and Charo Soriano have banded together as a yet-unnamed group in the...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Jazz topple Cavs; Warriors fall short vs Pacers
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Donovan Mitchell top-scored for the Jazz with 27 points while Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson continued to make his...
Sports
fbfb
Rockets' Harden after loss to Lakers: Situation can't be fixed
1 hour ago
Houston star James Harden's frustration with the Rockets boiled over Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) after the team's second...
Sports
fbfb
Durant propels Nets past Nuggets; Embiid leads 76ers to OT win
1 hour ago
Kevin Durant poured in 34 points and handed out 13 assists as the Brooklyn Nets rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat the...
Sports
fbfb
Asian martial arts, beach tiffs postponed
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The Philippines can now focus on this year’s Tokyo Olympics and the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games with the Asian Indoor...
Sports
fbfb
NBA tightens COVID-19 protocols as game postponements mount
4 hours ago
The NBA and its players union updated COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) as positive...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with