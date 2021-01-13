Jazz topple Cavs; Warriors fall short vs Pacers

MANILA, Philippines – The Utah Jazz improved to 7-4 in the season after thrashing the Cleveland Cavaliers, 117-87, on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Donovan Mitchell top-scored for the Jazz with 27 points while Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson continued to make his case for Sixth Man of the Year with 21 points, eight rebounds, and four assists .

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers denied the Golden State Warriors of a three-game win streak after winning their clash, 104-95.

A late scoring run deep into the fourth quarter led by Myles Turner and Aaron Holiday helped the Pacers pull away from the Warriors after a back-and-forth affair.

Turner had 22 points in 41 minutes of action to lead five Pacers who tallied double-digit scoring.

Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 22 points in the losing effort.

In the other game, the San Antonio Spurs improved to above .500 after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder, 112-102.

Lonnie Walker finished with 24 points, three rebounds and two assists as the Spurs improved to 6-5.