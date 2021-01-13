Asian martial arts, beach tiffs postponed

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines can now focus on this year’s Tokyo Olympics and the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games with the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games and Asian Beach Games recently postponed.

Richard Lim, who was recently appointed chef de mission of the AIMAG, said participating nations in the 62-nation conclave have agreed to move the event from its initial schedule of May 21-30 in Bangkok and Chonburi, Thailand to January or June next year.

“Organizers have actually wanted to push through with it but participating countries, including us, have decided to move it next year due health concerns,” said Lim, who heads Karate Pilipinas.

“It’s a blessing in disguise for us since we could now concentrate on preparing for the Olympics and SEAG while giving us more time to prepare for the AIMAG,” he added.

If the AIMAG was not reset, it would have staged for the first time non-martial events like badminton, BMX, cycling, cheerleading, floorball, indoor rowing, netball, shooting and volleyball.

The Asian Beach Games, for its part, was initially slated April 2-10 in Sanya, China but it too was called off.

It was the second postponement for the sixth edition of the biennial event after it was also moved last year.

The Philippines is bent on striking its first Olympic gold in Tokyo, slated July 23 to August 8, and hoping to defend its overall title or at least end up in the top three in Hanoi, set November 21 to December 2.

And having both AIMAG and Asian Beach Games out of the way should help Filipino athletes set its sights to the two bigger meets.