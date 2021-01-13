ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Asian martial arts, beach tiffs postponed

Asian martial arts, beach tiffs postponed

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - January 13, 2021 - 1:25pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines can now focus on this year’s Tokyo Olympics and the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games with the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games and Asian Beach Games recently postponed.

Richard Lim, who was recently appointed chef de mission of the AIMAG, said participating nations in the 62-nation conclave have agreed to move the event from its initial schedule of May 21-30 in Bangkok and Chonburi, Thailand to January or June next year. 

“Organizers have actually wanted to push through with it but participating countries, including us, have decided to move it next year due health concerns,” said Lim, who heads Karate Pilipinas.

“It’s a blessing in disguise for us since we could now concentrate on preparing for the Olympics and SEAG while giving us more time to prepare for the AIMAG,” he added.

If the AIMAG was not reset, it would have staged for the first time non-martial events like badminton, BMX, cycling, cheerleading, floorball, indoor rowing, netball, shooting and volleyball.

The Asian Beach Games, for its part, was initially slated April 2-10 in Sanya, China but it too was called off.

It was the second postponement for the sixth edition of the biennial event after it was also moved last year.

The Philippines is bent on striking its first Olympic gold in Tokyo, slated July 23 to August 8, and hoping to defend its overall title or at least end up in the top three in Hanoi, set November 21 to December 2.

And having both AIMAG and Asian Beach Games out of the way should help Filipino athletes set its sights to the two bigger meets.

SPORTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dyip take first crack on draft day
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
PBA teams may return to the gyms and start holding non-scrimmage practices by Monday pending inspection of their training...
Sports
fbfb
Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang returns to action vs Chinese foe
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The Filipino will face off with Chinese fighter Hexigetu to kick off ONE Championship's first event of the year in ONE: Unbreakable...
Sports
fbfb
Opinion: Should the NBA bring back the 'bubble'?
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
From players sidelined due to positive tests and contact tracing, to a wave of game postponements due to health protocols,...
Sports
fbfb
NBA reviewing Kyrie Irving party video as star's absence goes on
2 hours ago
A video of Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving was being reviewed by the NBA for COVID-19 safety violations as the playmaker...
Sports
fbfb
Phoenix, NLEX show interest on Manuel
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Phoenix and NLEX are deeply interested in trade prospect Vic Manuel.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Durant propels Nets past Nuggets; Embiid leads 76ers to OT win
9 minutes ago
Kevin Durant poured in 34 points and handed out 13 assists as the Brooklyn Nets rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat the...
Sports
fbfb
Asian martial arts, beach tiffs postponed
By Joey Villar | 30 minutes ago
The Philippines can now focus on this year’s Tokyo Olympics and the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games with the Asian Indoor...
Sports
fbfb
Familiar faces form new group to run in Philippine volleyball elections
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The group of Tats Suzara, Ricky Palou, Tony Boy Liao and Charo Soriano have banded together as a yet-unnamed group in the...
Sports
fbfb
NBA tightens COVID-19 protocols as game postponements mount
2 hours ago
The NBA and its players union updated COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) as positive...
Sports
fbfb
Philippines wants podium finish in Hanoi SEAG
By Joey Villar | January 13, 2021 - 12:00am
The chef de mission of the Philippine delegation to the 31st Southeast Asian Games wants no less than a podium finish in Hanoi later this year.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with