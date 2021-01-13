ESPORT
Familiar faces form new group to run in Philippine volleyball elections

Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - January 13, 2021 - 12:49pm

MANILA, Philippines – The group of Tats Suzara, Ricky Palou, Tony Boy Liao and Charo Soriano have banded together as a yet-unnamed group in the upcoming Philippine volleyball elections.

Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino on Tuesday confirmed the elections for volleyball’s national sports association by the end of the month.

The FIVB previously declared in August 2020 that they have neither recognized the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. (LVPI) or the Philippine Volleyball Federation (PVF) as the country’s governing association. A communique was sent to the POC to resolve the matter prior to the FIVB’s World Congress that is scheduled for February 1-5, 2021.

Suzara was previously with the Philippine Superliga and his joining the group of Palou and Liao who are with the Premier Volleyball League and Soriano who is with the Beach Volleyball Republic presents a curious alliance.

But according to sources, the four are looking forward to push the game of volleyball forward.

The PVL received its professional status in November of 2020 after the Games and Amusements Board approved their ascent into the country’s professional sports leagues.

Philstar
