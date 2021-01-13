Opinion: Should the NBA bring back the 'bubble'?

MANILA, Philippines — It's a new year and a new NBA season, but the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is bringing the same problems for the league.

From players sidelined due to positive tests and contact tracing, to a wave of game postponements due to health protocols, the NBA is far from escaping the spectre of COVID-19.

Now, as a way to keep the damage in check, the league and the NBA Player's Association has agreed to a new set of health and safety protocols — at least for the next two weeks.

The protocols now mandate players and team staff to follow strict regulations, prohibiting them to leave their residences except for "team-related activities" at the team facility or arena, outdoor exercise, or [to] perform essential activities, and in extraordinary circumstances.

The new rules also require anyone in regular household contact with players or staff to be tested for COVID-19 twice a week.

While on the road, players will also no longer be allowed to have guests in their hotel rooms, while also limited in where they can go, and with whom they can interact with.

This new setup has already drawn frustration with Portland Trailblazers star Damian Lillard who had this to say.

"I feel like I'm living my life in a box. I go to practice, I go back home, I don't go anywhere else," said Lillard.

But it seems like the only plausible solution for the NBA, with players seemingly unafraid to break health protocols if left unchecked. James Harden's strip club fiasco last year just proves the point.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc in the United States, with record-high deaths and infections tallied almost every day.

With the pandemic's end nowhere near in sight, it begs the question: Should the NBA bring back their "bubble"?

The bubble set up in Orlando, Florida to finish the 2019-20 season was airtight, with no positive tests in their months-long stay.

While staging a bubble for a 30-team delegation may prove to be a tall order, it might be the only option that gives the highest level of safety to the league's players and those around them.

However, returning to a bubble setup will definitely come with cons as significant as the pros.

The first being the financial ramifications of staging another bubble of its size, as well as considering the players' wishes to be with their families.

Their stay at the Orlando bubble had already been met with homesickness as they wrapped up the season. What more if you keep players locked up for more than three months?

The huge benefit of the safety and the discipline provided by the bubbble does stare at the league glaringly.

This still being the most effective — and the safest — way to go on with the season.

Should the player delegation of 30 teams prove to be too large to effectively stage a bubble, the NBA could consider smaller bubbles where teams would play games against those within their own bubble first, before shuffling around with the other bubbles to finish their matchups against other teams.

Alternatively, the league could do away with the whole bubble but still implement these stricter measures for the rest of the season.

If the league wants to finish the year without any major snags, something's got to give.