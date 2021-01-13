Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang returns to action vs Chinese foe

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's up-and-coming star Lito Adiwang is the first from the Baguio stable to see action 2021, with a fight scheduled later this month.

The Filipino will face off with Chinese fighter Hexigetu to kick off ONE Championship's first event of the year in ONE: Unbreakable on January 22 in Singapore.

Adiwang is fresh off a bout against Japan's Hiroba Minowa last November, to whom he lost via split decision.

The 27-year-old reeled for a rematch against Minowa after fight replays saw his foe tap out in the match.

Both Adiwang and the officiating referee were unable to see Minowa's tapping gesture due to the position of their bodies, which blocked the referee's view.

However, it doesn't seem like the Singapore promotion is in any hurry to book the rematch between Adiwang and Minowa yet.

Adiwang hopes to score a bounce-back win and notch his third win in four tries since officially signing with ONE Championship in 2019.

ONE: Unbreakable is headlined by the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship between defending champion Alaverdi Ramazanov and challenger Capitan Petchyindee Academy.