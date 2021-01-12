ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Ramon Fernandez named Philippine delegation head to SEAG in Vietnam
PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez
STAR/File

Ramon Fernandez named Philippine delegation head to SEAG in Vietnam

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - January 12, 2021 - 4:35pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Olympic Committee is using the same formula that led to a successful 2019 Southeast Asian Games — appoint a chef de mission from the Philippine Sports Commission.

POC president Abraham Tolentino on Tuesday appointed PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez as the country’s head of delegation to the 31st SEAG sin Hanoi, Vietnam, hoping it will go the same path the country took when PSC chairman Butch Ramirez was CdM.

“We decided to give to back to the PSC, which has been a constant partner by the POC,” said Tolentino after their first executive board meeting at the East Ocean Palace in Pasay City.

“When we won the overall SEAG title in 2019, chair Butch was the last CdM, so why not give it to one of its own,” he added.

Upon learning of his recent appointment, Fernandez said they would need to buckle down to work and shoot for the stars the same way the country did in 2019.

“If not the overall title, we’ll go for at least a top three finish,” said Fernandez. “We know the formula how to achieve that and what we did in the 2019 SEAG was we went all out to train our athletes and have them compete against the best in the world.

“That’s the key, we spent so much in training,” he added.

Despite the belt-tightening measures government has implemented amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Fernandez said he is confident they would get the support they would need.

“We’re hoping they will give us the same budget, same support needed in training,” he said.
With Ramirez as CdM, the Filipinos blew away the field and claimed the overall title with a historic haul of 149 gold, 117 silver and 121 bronze medals.

Apart from Fernandez, the Tagaytay Congressman and PhilCycling chief also named karate’s Ricky Lim as CdM for the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games with wrestling’s Alvin Aguilar as his deputy.

Football’s Edwin Gastanes was reappointed POC secretary-general along with Carl Sambrano (deputy sec-gen), Karen Caballero (deputy sec-gen for national sports association, government and athletes affairs), and Bones Floro (deputy sec-gen for international affairs).

Other key appointments were committee chairmen Avelino Sumagui (membership and accreditation), Alberto Agra (arbitration), Patrick Gregorio (ethics), Al Panlilio (ways and means), Tom Carrasco (technical), Bong Coo (women in sports), Richard Gomez (constitution and by-laws) and Wharton Chan (legal).

RAMON FERNANDEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Phoenix, NLEX show interest on Manuel
By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
Phoenix and NLEX are deeply interested in trade prospect Vic Manuel.
Sports
fbfb
Choco Mucho Flying Titans ready for PVL bubble
By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
Choco Mucho Flying Titans coach Oliver Almadro hopes that the mental strengthening training — aside from the individual...
Sports
fbfb
Time to revisit PBA rule?
By Joaquin M. Henson | January 12, 2021 - 12:00am
There’s a FIBA eligibility rule that’s been under appeal by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipians for years now.
Sports
fbfb
Philippine pro chess body to invite foreign teams for Open Conference
By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
Think of the buzz chess and Philippine chess will get if chess teams from other countries will compete as guest squads.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Elections for Philippine volleyball officials get go signal
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee was given the green light by the FIVB or International Volleyball Federation to supervise...
Sports
fbfb
Tokyo Olympics organizers dismiss cancellation report as 'fake news'
4 hours ago
Tokyo Olympics organizers played down a poll showing plunging support for the Games on Tuesday and said a report claiming...
Sports
fbfb
Antetokounmpo propels Bucks past Magic
5 hours ago
Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo shook off foul trouble to score 13 of his 22 points in the second half as the Bucks pulled...
Sports
fbfb
Didal continues hunt for Olympic slot
By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Reigning Asian Games and SEA Games skateboarding champion Margie Didal is still on track in earning a spot to this year’s...
Sports
fbfb
POC naming Hanoi SEAG chef de mission
By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino will name the country’s chef de mission...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with