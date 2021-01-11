Didal upbeat on chances to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – Asian and Southeast Asian Games skateboarding gold medalist Margielyn Didal is still on track in earning a spot to this year’s Tokyo Olympics amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My goal is to qualify and compete in the Olympics. I’m not promising I will win a medal but I will give it my best to achieve it,” said the Cebu-based, 21-year-old Didal in Filipino.

Only a maximum of 20 qualifiers are allowed per event — men’s park and street and women’s park and street — in skateboarding in Tokyo.

For Didal to make the cut, she would need to either finish in the top three of the World Championships this year or earn enough Olympic ranking points to get inside the top 16 in the world rankings for the women’s street event where she is competing.

National and Continental championships are also staking qualifying points.

To date, Didal is ranked 14th in the world and should be higher since only three entries are allowed per country and Japan had already received one spot being the host country.

And Didal would need to compete in as many tournaments as she can to keep her in the Olympic hunt.

“I hope I would be given the chance to join World Skate-sanctioned events,” said Didal.

If Didal makes it to Tokyo, she would join gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, and boxers Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno.