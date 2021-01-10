Eumir Marcial still clueless on training plans

MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo-bound Eumir Marcial remains undecided whether to stay in Los Angeles where he has a scheduled professional fight in March or go back to the Philippines where he is being hoped to join the national team in a training camp in Calamba, Laguna.

“I haven’t talked to sir Sean on what’s his plan yet,” said Marcial, who was referring to MP Promotion’s Sean Gibbons, in an interview with Radyo Pilipinas Sunday. “For now, I’m still not sure what’s my plan and we’re still looking at what’s the best thing to do.”

Marcial, one of the country’s best hopes to end its long search for the elusive first Olympic gold medal, stressed the need to have a full time training.

“I’m doing great with my training with Freddie Roach but there is still some things lacking. Here, I have no coach and I can’t do 100% training that I would need in my Olympic training,” said Marcial.

Marcial said he is weighing his options fully.

In LA, Marcial said he would lose his time training with Roach and sparring with quality training partners if he flies back home.

But he also said going to the “Calam-bubble” would give him the luxury of training with a full coaching staff.

“We’re still talking about it but will decide what’s really best for me because I’m doing everything, making sacrifices for the country,” said Marcial.

The Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines had already expressed its desire to have Marcial join the squad in training camps in Calamba as well as in Thailand next month as part of their Olympic preparation.

Irish Magno, who had already qualified to Tokyo like Marcial, gymnast Caloy Yulo and pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, is also flying to Manila from Iloilo along with other hopefuls like 2019 world women’s champion Nesthy Petecio.

Regardless of his decision, Marcial said the ultimate goal is still the Olympic gold.

“It’s still 100% the Olympics because that’s really my main priority. Me turning pro is just part of my Olympic preparation,” said Marcial.