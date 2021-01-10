Nuggets down undermanned Sixers; McCollum tows Blazers past Kings

MANILA, Philippines — The Denver Nuggets took the victory over a seven-man Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), 115-103, as the NBA regular season continued.

Six Nuggets finished in double-figures led by Garry Harris' 21 points against the 76ers, who were without stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

With more than half of Philadelphia unavailable to play due to health protocols, it was rookie Tyrese Maxey who led the way with a career-high 39 points to go with six assists and seven rebounds.

Maxey's 39 points is the most by a rookie since Allen Iverson dropped 40 against the Washington Bullets on April 14, 1997 -- Maxey wasn't born until the year 2000.

His efforts, however, were in vain. Sixers guard Seth Curry tested positive for the coronavirus this week, which sidelined the majority of Philadelphia's roster.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat edged out the Washington Wizards, 128-124.

The Wizards fell to 2-8 after Tyler Herro's 31-point explosion for the Heat. Wizards star Bradley Beal, who is coming off a career week in scoring, was out due to coronavirus protocols as well.

In the other games, CJ McCollum led the way for the Portland Trailblazers in a 125-99 beatdown of the Sacramento Kings.

McCollum tallied 37 points, three rebounds and three assists in just 29 minutes of play to tow his team to the win.

LaMelo Ball, for his part, became the youngest player to ever record a triple-double after finishing with 22 points, 11 assists, and 12 rebounds in the Charlotte Hornets' 113-105 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Phoenix Suns took a bounce back win at the expense of the Indiana Pacers, 125-117, to move up to 7-3 and tie the Lakers for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks, who were playing without reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, pushed through against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 100-90.

The San Antonio Spurs ekes out a 125-122 squeaker over the Minnesota Timberwolves in a game that reached overtime.

The Dallas Mavericks, though missing some key cogs Dorrian Finney-Smith, Josh Richardson and Jalen Brunson due to protocols, were also able to tally a win against the Orlando Magic, 112-98.

Tim Hardaway Jr. posted a game-high 36 points to lead the way for the Mavericks.