NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Nuggets down undermanned Sixers; McCollum tows Blazers past Kings
Gary Harris #14 of the Denver Nuggets shoots the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers on January 9, 2021 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
JESSE D. GARRABRANT / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP
Nuggets down undermanned Sixers; McCollum tows Blazers past Kings
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 10, 2021 - 1:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Denver Nuggets took the victory over a seven-man Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time), 115-103, as the NBA regular season continued.

Six Nuggets finished in double-figures led by Garry Harris' 21 points against the 76ers, who were without stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

With more than half of Philadelphia unavailable to play due to health protocols, it was rookie Tyrese Maxey who led the way with a career-high 39 points to go with six assists and seven rebounds.

Maxey's 39 points is the most by a rookie since Allen Iverson dropped 40 against the Washington Bullets on April 14, 1997 -- Maxey wasn't born until the year 2000.

His efforts, however, were in vain. Sixers guard Seth Curry tested positive for the coronavirus this week, which sidelined the majority of Philadelphia's roster.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat edged out the Washington Wizards, 128-124.

The Wizards fell to 2-8 after Tyler Herro's 31-point explosion for the Heat. Wizards star Bradley Beal, who is coming off a career week in scoring, was out due to coronavirus protocols as well.

In the other games, CJ McCollum led the way for the Portland Trailblazers in a 125-99 beatdown of the Sacramento Kings.

McCollum tallied 37 points, three rebounds and three assists in just 29 minutes of play to tow his team to the win.

LaMelo Ball, for his part, became the youngest player to ever record a triple-double after finishing with 22 points, 11 assists, and 12 rebounds in the Charlotte Hornets' 113-105 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Phoenix Suns took a bounce back win at the expense of the Indiana Pacers, 125-117, to move up to 7-3 and tie the Lakers for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks, who were playing without reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, pushed through against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 100-90.

The San Antonio Spurs ekes out a 125-122 squeaker over the Minnesota Timberwolves in a game that reached overtime.

The Dallas Mavericks, though missing some key cogs Dorrian Finney-Smith, Josh Richardson and Jalen Brunson due to protocols, were also able to tally a win against the Orlando Magic, 112-98.

Tim Hardaway Jr. posted a game-high 36 points to lead the way for the Mavericks.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No stopping G League bubble
By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
It’s official.
Sports
fbfb
3 Dallas players kept under microscope
15 hours ago
Dorian Finney-Smith, Jalen Brunson and Josh Richardson have been ruled out of the Dallas Mavericks’ game Saturday at...
Sports
fbfb
Tata Steel Festival all set
By Edgar De Castro | January 10, 2021 - 12:00am
The Tata Steel Chess Festival, which ushers in up to Jan. 31 the chess calendar for the New Year, gets underway Jan. 15 at the Dutch coastal town of Wijk aan Zee.
Sports
fbfb
Warriors get back at Clippers; Lakers escape Bulls
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
After losing their matchup on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila), 101-108, Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors with 33 markers...
Sports
fbfb
Jalen Green opens up about life off the basketball court
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Green, who competes for NBA G League's Team Ignite, recently opened up about his life away from basketball and what he enjoyed...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Zamboanga Valientes snare 2nd straight title in Australia
By Roy Luarca | 2 hours ago
Proving they're not a one-hit-wonder, the Valientes trounced the Clippers, 21-12, in the final Saturday night to rule the...
Sports
fbfb
NBA stars sidelined due to health protocols as season goes on amid pandemic
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
The new NBA season is in full swing, but the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is still greatly affecting its operations.
Sports
fbfb
Mike Magpayo's UC Riverside splits first conference matchup in US NCAA
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The first coach of Filipino or Asian descent to be named head coach in the NCAA, Magpayo led the UC Riverside Highlanders...
Sports
fbfb
Manuel eyes NLEX, Phoenix or SMB
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
If he could have his way, disgruntled Alaska big man Vic Manuel would choose among Phoenix, NLEX and San Miguel as his next...
Sports
fbfb
Top Fil-Am draft hopefuls face roadblock
By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Blue chip Fil-Am prospects Jason Brickman, Jeremiah Gray and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser may not be eligible for the 2021 PBA...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with