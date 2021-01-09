NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Cream of the crop in Philippine Taekwondo eyeing spot in Tokyo Olympics
Pauline Lopez during the 30th Southeast Asian Games
STAR/Joey Mendoza
Cream of the crop in Philippine Taekwondo eyeing spot in Tokyo Olympics
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - January 9, 2021 - 2:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Taekwondo Association is sending its best team spearheaded by 2016 Rio Olympian Elaine Alora to the Olympic qualifying tournament set on March 26 and 27 in Amman, Jordan.

PTA secretary-general Rocky Samson said the responsibility of carrying the country’s bid of shooting for the maximum of four Tokyo slots falls on Alora, Pauline Lopez, Kurt Barbosa and Arven Alcantara.

“Our athletes have been preparing for the qualification since last year and we will send our four best athletes,” said Samson. “For now, we’re looking at Barbosa, Alcantara, Lopez and Alora.”

Samson, however, said things could change after the three-month bubble set up by the Philippine Sports Commission at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna next week.

“Nothing is set in stone yet, it can also change,” said Samson.

The four, along with another Olympic hopeful Butch Morrison, three sparring partners and coaches Caloy Padilla, Luis de Mesa and Al Christian dela Cruz will enter the “Calam-Bubble” on January 16.

There, they will join the 27-member boxing team that included Tokyo-bound Irish Magno and 2019 women’s world champion Nesthy Petecio, and the eight-member karatedo squad led by Junna Tsukii, Joan Orbon and Jamie Lim.

Another Olympic entrant Eumir Marcial could also fly in from Los Angeles.

“We are looking forward to the bubble for more extensive training and sparring,” said Samson.

Apart from Magno and Marcial, the country also has gymnast Caloy Yulo and pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, who have already made the cut to the quadrennial summer games.

And there is high hope that taekwondo can get someone in there too.

OLYMPICS TAEKWONDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Prince at home in Ginebra kingdom
By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
It took a journey of over three years involving four teams before Prince Caperal finally found a place to roost in the PBA....
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am sprinter hopeful of hitting Olympic standard
By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
Rio Olympian Eric Cray resumes his pandemic-delayed Olympic quest as he targets to compete in a total of 19 competitions starting...
Sports
fbfb
Motolite opts out of PVL 1st pro season
2 hours ago
The Philippine Batteries, Inc.-owned team, which joined the PVL in 2018 on a squad built around the core of the Ateneo Lady...
Sports
fbfb
Sixers’ Seth Curry positive for COVID-19 during game vs Nets
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the 76ers learned of Curry’s positive test result during the first quarter of the game....
Sports
fbfb
Cream of the crop in Philippine Taekwondo eyeing spot in Tokyo Olympics
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
PTA secretary-general Rocky Samson said the responsibility of carrying the country’s bid of shooting for the maximum...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Jalen Green opens up about life off the basketball court
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Green, who competes for NBA G League's Team Ignite, recently opened up about his life away from basketball and what he enjoyed...
Sports
fbfb
Exclusive
Zamboanga Valientes to compete in Champions League Australia 3x3
By Roy Luarca | 1 hour ago
The Valientes shocked the Aussies and an African selection when they ruled the 3x3 Christmas Hustle tournament in Canberra,...
Sports
fbfb
Warriors get back at Clippers; Lakers escape Bulls
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
After losing their matchup on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila), 101-108, Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors with 33 markers...
Sports
fbfb
Ex-UAAP chesser Akiko Suede longs to return to sport amid busy work schedule
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
As a youngster, Akiko, named after the great Philippine swimmer, stayed away from sports and spent her time studying but would...
Sports
fbfb
Pinoy fans remain atop rankings in NBA viewership
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
This after metrics show that the Philippines have been consuming NBA content more than ever in the 2020-21 season.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with