NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Prince at home in Ginebra kingdom
Prince Caperal
PBA image
Prince at home in Ginebra kingdom
Joaquin Henson (The Philippine Star) - January 9, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — It took a journey of over three years involving four teams before Prince Caperal finally found a place to roost in the PBA.  The 6-7 center-forward was GlobalPort’s second round draft pick in 2014 and suited up for Batang Pier, Barako, Phoenix and Kia then landed a contract with Barangay Ginebra as a free agent starting the 2017-18 Commissioner’s Cup. Since joining Ginebra, Caperal has played on three championship teams and is now a candidate for the Most Improved Player Award in the Clark bubble.

Caperal, 27, said he never imagined his PBA career would take off the way it has. When Russel Escoto and Jay-R Reyes were placed on the injured reserve list by Kia, he became a free agent, opening the door to move on. TNT and San Miguel Beer were interested but Caperal said when Ginebra governor Alfrancis Chua called, he didn’t hesitate to sign up. “Sobrang blessed at nagpapasalamat ako kay Boss Al,” he said. “Noong first championship, parang surreal. Ngayon, tatlo na. Sa team, focus ko is to play my role, always ready to go. Hindi ko iniisip kung first, second or third stringer basta handa palagi. To be honest, ‘di ako aware about the Most Improved Player Award sa bubble. Lahat ng candidates are deserving, especially si (Raul) Soyud na very underrated.”

In the bubble, Caperal started at center in Ginebra’s first five games and averaged 13.2 points, staking the team to a 4-1 record. Then he came off the bench to relieve Japeth Aguilar or play alongside him. Caperal wound up averaging 7.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 22 minutes in 22 outings, a significant improvement from his clips of 1.2 points, 1.5 rebounds and 7.0 minutes the previous season. He also raised his field goal marksmanship from 29 to 43 percent. Caperal hit 29-of-69 from beyond the arc to emerge as a serious outside threat. “Dami kong natutunan kay coach Tim (Cone), on and off the court,” he said. “Si coach Tim shared videos on leadership ni John Maxwell. Si (assistant) coach Kirk (Collier) kept me in shape sa lockdown at swerte ko, same condo tower kami sa Mandaluyong. May built-in gym si coach Kirk sa unit. Palagi niya ako sinasabihan na play with confidence. Si Joe (Devance), malaking tulong din, galit siya kung petiks-petiks sa practice kaya dapat hard work at seryoso lagi. Sina Kuya LA (Tenorio), Mark (Caguioa) at Japeth, very supportive sa akin. I learn a lot from Japeth kasi bantayan kami sa practice at binibigyan niya ako ng pointers.”

Caperal was a junior and senior student-athlete at Arellano where he earned a Hotel and Restaurant Management degree. His senior coaches were Leo Isaac, Koy Banal and Jerry Codiñera. In the PBA, his coaches were Pido Jarencio at GlobalPort, Banal at Barako and Phoenix, Ariel Vanguardia at Phoenix and Chris Gavina at Kia. “Coach Jerry gave me tips on defense and big man moves,” he said. “Si coach Pido, tagline niya is puso, pride at palaban. Fight to the end. Si coach Koy is like coach Tim, systems-wise, si coach Ariel is like coach Pido at coach Chris, grabe practice namin at skills-oriented. Thankful ako sa kanilang lahat.” Caperal’s contract expires this month with agent Marvin Espiritu hoping to work out an extension next week.

A bachelor, Caperal is the second of four children of Bobot and Mercedita. His father was a Philippine Star billing collector and played on the company squad in leagues with teammates CEO Miguel Belmonte, Joel Banal, Benny Cheng and Mike Maneze. He was employed in the accounting department at Camp Aguinaldo before retiring. Caperal’s older brother King is 32 and twins Paulo and Pauline are 23.

Cone said Caperal is a key piece with Ginebra. “Actually, Prince is the youngest player on our team outside of our rookies so as much as we feel he has improved this year, we still feel he has levels to ascend to,” said Cone. “We always knew he could shoot but the improvements he made in other areas of the game like defense and rebounding were what surprised us and kept him on the floor. There’s no doubt, however, we would not have won the championship without his contributions. With Greg (Slaughter) returning, we feel Prince can swing at times to the stretch four playing with Greg or Japeth and can back up both. His minutes will not decrease with Greg’s return. There’s nothing in black and white about Greg coming back but I think there’s a strong chance.”

Assistant coach Richard del Rosario echoed Cone’s sentiments. “Prince was huge while we were waiting for Japeth to get healthy and played a big role for us to start 4-0 in the bubble,” he said. “We got him as a free agent from Kia so that’s really a big improvement. He’s valuable as a backup. As much as he has improved, I don’t think he’s ready to be the starting center and he accepts that role.”

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mavs edge Nuggets in OT; Spurs take down Lakers
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
The Dallas Mavericks outlasted the Denver Nuggets, 124-117, in a game that went into overtime on Thursday (Friday, Manila...
Sports
fbfb
Tokyo Olympics hopeful trackster Eric Cray springs back to action
By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
The 31-year-old Cray told Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association president Philip Ella Juico on December 31 that...
Sports
fbfb
Castro to undergo surgery; Parks on rehab
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
TNT Tropang Giga stars Ray Parks Jr. and Jayson Castro are making the most of the off-season to recover from their respective...
Sports
fbfb
Ella Fajardo heads to final playing year in high school before US NCAA stint
By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
Fajardo, a key cog in the Gilas women's 3x3 program, is set to begin her senior year with the Gill St. Bernard's girls' basketball...
Sports
fbfb
Sixers’ Seth Curry positive for COVID-19 during game vs Nets
By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the 76ers learned of Curry’s positive test result during the first quarter of the game....
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Olympic pandemic bonanza?
By Bill Velasco | January 9, 2021 - 12:00am
There seems to be a growing sentiment that the Tokyo Olympics will bring a bonanza of medals – and at least one gold – to the Philippines.
Sports
fbfb
Organizers: Tokyo Olympics 'safe and secure' despite virus emergency
11 hours ago
Tokyo Olympics organizers insisted Friday that the coronavirus-postponed Games will still go ahead despite Japan declaring...
Sports
fbfb
Harris shines as Nets snap 76ers' five-game winning streak
12 hours ago
Joe Harris scored a team-high 28 points as the shorthanded Brooklyn Nets snapped the Philadelphia 76ers' five-game NBA winning...
Sports
fbfb
Palawan 'Queen’s Gambit' standout teaches at New York Chess Academy
By Rick Olivares | 13 hours ago
Woman International Master Mikee Suede has begun teaching online at the New York Chess Academy.
Sports
fbfb
Lakers' LeBron James hints at ownership of WNBA's Atlanta Dream
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Dream co-owner Kelly Loefller is a Republican senator. She sparked significant backlash last summer for her comments on the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with