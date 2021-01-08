NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Troy Rike (L) and Alvin Pasaol
3x3 standouts lead latest batch of PBA draft hopefuls
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - January 8, 2021 - 3:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Top 3x3 stars Alvin Pasaol, Troy Rike, Santi Santillan and Franky Johnson yesterday have thrown their hats to the 2021 PBA Rookie Draft set this March 14.

Others who have applied are La Salle’s Tyrus Hill and Joshua Torralba, Ateneo’s Anton Asistio, UE’s Jed Mendoza and MPBL standout Nick Demusis.

Agent Marvin Espiritu submitted their applications at the PBA Office in Libis, Quezon City, officially making their names available for the draft proceedings seen as the deepest and biggest in years. 

They joined early batch of applicants last month bannered by Alab Pilipinas stars Jason Brickman, Jeremiah Gray and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, brother of San Miguel wingman Matt.

Andre Paras, son of PBA’s only Rookie-MVP Benjie, is also in the list.

Joshua Munzon, the country’s no. 1 3x3 player from Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas, with fellow top prospects Jamie Malonzo, Larry Muyang and Jerrick Ahanmisi, are expected to follow suit soon. 

With the relaxation on requirements for Fil-Foreigners and the absence of collegiate leagues like the UAAP and NCAA amid the pandemic, a flock of talents are also expected to crowd the draft before the January 27 deadline.

For the first time, the PBA Draft will be held online in cooperation with TV5 as restrictions on mass gatherings are still in place.

