Mavs edge Nuggets in OT; Spurs take down Lakers

MANILA, Philippines – The Dallas Mavericks outlasted the Denver Nuggets, 124-117, in a game that went into overtime on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Nikola Jokic sank a jumper as the buzzer-sounded at the end of regulation to tie the game at 109-109 and force an extension.

But it was Luka Doncic's nine-point outburst in the extra period that helped propel Dallas to the win.

Josh Richardson also went on a personal 5-0 run to give the Mavs breathing space, 119-114, with 1:25 ticks left in overtime.

Doncic finished with a near triple-double of 38 points, nine rebounds and 13 assists.

Jokic, for his part, also had 38 points to go along with 11 rebounds and four assists.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs logged back-to-back wins over Los Angeles squads after beating the Lakers, 118-109.

This snapped a four-game win streak by the Lakers, who fell to the third spot in the Western Conference standings with a 6-3 slate.

LaMarcus Aldrige led the way for the Spurs with 28 points.

In the other games, the Portland Trailblazers made easy work of the Minnesota Timberwolves, 135-117.

The Cleveland Cavaliers also took a win at the expense of the Memphis Grizzlies, 94-90.