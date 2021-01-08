NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Lakers' LeBron James hints at ownership of WNBA's Atlanta Dream
AFP
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - January 8, 2021 - 10:45am

MANILA, Philippines – Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has expressed his interest in obtaining ownership of the WNBA's Atlanta Dream.

In a tweet Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time), the four-time NBA Champion entertained the thought of acquiring the Dream.

"Think I'm gone put together an ownership group for The Dream. Whose in? #BlackVotesMatter," wrote James.

Dream co-owner Kelly Loefller is a Republican senator. She sparked significant backlash last summer for her comments on the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I adamantly oppose the Black Lives Matter political movement, which has advocated for the defunding of the police, called for the removal of Jesus from churches and the disruption of the nuclear family structure, harbored anti-Semitic views, and promoted violence and destruction across the country," Loeffler said in July.

The Dream and the rest of the WNBA have campaigned vigorously against Loefller since then, with the WNBA known for its consistent stand for social justice across the years.

The Republican senator also sponsored a bill targeting transgender women and girl athletes, which further soured her relationship with the WNBA players.

Loeffler has since lost the US Senate run-off elections in Georgia, with Raphael Warnock becoming the first black senator from the state.

James had previously offered to put together an ownership group to purchase the team from Loeffler and her co-owner, Mary Brock but the former refused.

Among those who co-signed James' plan are Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts and Carmelo Anthony.

"Count me in," tweeted Betts.

"Let's talk bro," responded Anthony.

James is a known advocate against injustice and a key leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in the sports community.

Philstar
